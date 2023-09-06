Energy minister vows ‘commitment to listening’ to sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / Offshore Europe

Energy minister vows ‘commitment to listening’ to sector

By Andrew Dykes
06/09/2023, 1:02 pm
© Supplied by ASV Photography Ltd.Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin addresses the Offshore Europe conference.
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin addresses the Offshore Europe conference.

Addressing a session on skills and the energy transition, Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin said she would listen to the industry to ensure a supportive policy landscape.

Speaking at Offshore Europe in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning, Ms Martin said government “has to be prepared to listen to the people in the sector so that we’re doing the right thing in the policy landscape.”

“I hope I have demonstrated in the time since I was made Minister in March that I have a commitment to listening to industry and businesses”, she added.

It follows an energy strategy unveiled by her predecessor earlier this year which sought to curb North Sea exploration – a move branded as a “breathtaking betrayal” of the industry.

Ms Martin made the comments ahead of a “short whistle stop tour” of the conference – despite a busy schedule in Holyrood as the administration unveils its Programme for Government this week.

She told conference delegates that it “cannot lose sight of the opportunity” presented by the energy transition, given the expertise and workforce available in Scotland to help power a “second energy wave” – advantages she said neighbouring countries were “envious” of.

Reflecting on the anniversary year for the conference she added: “We owe it to the people who delivered on our energy security for the last 50 years in this area, we owe it to their children and we owe to the people that are working in the industry right now, to make sure that we’ve got at least another 50 years.”

“Maybe a different type of energy, but the same people with the same skills, transferring seamlessly from one sector to another.”

Skills passport is ‘game changer’

She pointed to the party’s £500m Just Transition Fund as a vital component to supporting that transition, though added it was “deeply disappointing” that politicians at Westminster had not answered calls to match the fund up to £1bn. That is, she said, despite a more than £400bn tax take from the North Sea since oil began flowing.

However, she said progress had been made on the much-anticipated skills passport – an alignment between wind and oil certifications that would allow workers to move between sectors more easily.

Training body OPITO, who oversees the scheme, has previously said the passport will be fully operational in Q4 of this year.

Ms Martin said she had seen a prototype for the system, describing it as “an absolute game changer”.

Case by case

Despite that commitment to listening, the SNP’s draft energy strategy alarmed the sector in setting out the party’s position of a presumption against new oil and gas licences.

Ms Martin said recently that further licences awards should be made on a “case by case” basis.

“We have consistently said that we feel that the UK Government should be awarding licences on a case-by-case basis, and that there has to be a justification for the awarding of those licences based on a climate compatibility checkpoint,” she told Holyrood magazine.

It’s a position echoed by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who recently made clear that “unlimited oil and gas extraction is not Scotland’s future.”

He also demurred on the potential future of the controversial Rosebank field – adding that he was “not convinced” it should go ahead.

Speaking on the sidelines of the oil conference on Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said the government was “committed to licensing rounds” in UK waters, but wouldn’t be drawn on whether there are plans to dish out further exploration permits ahead of the next general election.

