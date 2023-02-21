Why is there a T-Rex head at Subsea Expo?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Events / Subsea Expo

Why is there a T-Rex head at Subsea Expo?

By Ryan Duff
21/02/2023, 12:27 pm Updated: 21/02/2023, 4:15 pm
© Supplied by Michal WachucikT-Rex subsea Expo
Carmen Anderson director and owner of Subsea Tooling Services UK at Subsea Expo 2023.

For those attending Subsea Expo today, the first thing you may see when entering the hall is a T-Rex head mode out of hundreds of washers that have been fused together.

Taking pride of place on Subsea Tooling Services’ stand, the firm’s director and owner,  Carmen Anderson, says that the craftsmanship displayed on this Jurassic sculpture “absolutely” reflects the high-quality service the company provides.

Mr Anderson’s wife and co-owner of the Aberdeen-based Subsea Tooling Services, Emily Anderson, bought the upcycled dino for her husband’s 40th birthday and this year it makes its Subsea Expo return.

The prehistoric display has influenced the Old Meldrum firm with a trencher excavator subsea tool being named after the extinct giant lizard.

“This T-Rex head comes to us every year at the shows now to promote the new trencher excavator subsea tool,” Mr Anderson told Energy Voice.

The cost of bringing the massive sculpture to P&J Live is a small one to pay as it attracts people to the stall and has proved to be a conversation starter.

“It brings people in, it attracts interest and then you get people coming in asking about the head which leads on to asking about the other things that Subsea Services has to offer.”

The Aberdeen-based business has high hopes for this year’s subsea event, expecting “new clients, new contacts and obviously work.”

T-Rex is not the only display turning heads

The T-Rex display, although possibly the most eye-catching display at any of the stalls at P&J Live, is not the only thing that brings potential clients to Subsea Tooling Services’ stand.

“Last year we had a dredger very similar to that on the show,” Mr Anderson said pointing at one of the tools on his company’s stand, “and we had clients come to see it and as soon as they saw it, they were like, ‘yeah, we’ll take that on a job’.

“You need to show the clients new products and what the company can actually offer their projects.”

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik
Subsea Tooling Services dredger tool at Subsea Expo 2023.

Mr Anderson recommends other companies displaying at events such as Subsea Expo also invest in unusual attractions to draw people to a stand.

“I mean, if you look around, there’s a lot of oil and gas-related tools on the stands but to have something completely different and completely out of place brings the crowd.”

Who is Subsea Tooling Services?

The co-founder and director said that his business is “dynamic” and that “basically anything that can be used by an ROV is something we can supply, or if it doesn’t exist, we can design and build it.”

The Aberdeen business landed its first contract soon after attending Subsea Expo for the first time and looks to continue its success at the event.

The firm has been based in Old Meldrum since it first opened its doors in 2015 and this year marks its eighth Subsea Expo.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts