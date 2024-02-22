Subsea sector seeks to ‘dominate’ market for floating wind expertise

UK subsea sector leaders plan to use their oil and gas expertise to “dominate” the floating wind mooring and dynamic cables markets in coming years.

Neil Gordon, CEO of the Global Underwater Hub (GUH) membership body, said the UK industry, based primarily out of Aberdeenshire’s “subsea city” of Westhill, is in pole position to become a global base for those markets.

“We’re looking at building a centre of excellence in the UK because the majority of wind around the world will become floating offshore wind,” said Mr Gordon.

“Like what we have done in oil and gas over the years, we want to become that centre of excellence for dynamic cables for floating offshore wind.”

He added: “It’s not going to happen overnight but it’s certainly something, as part of the transition, we want to get our arms around that and dominate that space as a UK knowledge base.

“We won’t manufacture and build them all here, but that’s what we want to really look at, how do we become that knowledge base, that centre of excellence.”

© DCT/ Kenny Elrick

He was speaking as Subsea Expo, billed as the world’s largest annual subsea exhibition and conference, as it drew to a close in Aberdeen on Thursday.

More than 6,000 people attended the three-day showcase, which started in oil and gas but has expanded to focus on the global underwater opportunity across energy, defence and aquaculture.

“I think that’s a reflection of the transition of Subsea Expo, which grew up as an oil and gas trade showcase and it’s very much bringing that energy transition into the mix. It’s been fantastic and we’re really, really pleased overall.”

As far as barriers go for future projects go in areas like offshore wind, grid connection and planning red tape are top of the agenda, where GUH will continue to advocate for action.

“At the moment things will get pushed to the right because things are not happening quick enough. We’ve really got to make sure that we’ve got grid connection and the early approvals so these projects can get financial investment decisions

“Industry is ready to do this, and ready to invest, but you can’t invest in something if you’re not sure it’s going to happen.”