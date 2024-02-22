Aberdeen’s Balmoral appoints new director to strengthen global offshore wind ambition

Aberdeen firm Balmoral has announced the appointment of a new non-executive director as the company aims to cement its global offshore wind ambition.

Dr Alan Lowdon OBE will take on the role at Balmoral Comtec, a subsidiary of Balmoral Group, bringing with him 35 years of experience in the renewable energy sector.

Dr Lowdon is a senior fellow of the Boston University Institute for Global Sustainability and the director of strategic development for the National Offshore Wind Institute at Bristol Community College.

He previously worked as director of technology and innovation at the UK’s National Renewable Energy Centre (NaREC) leading joint initiatives with the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

His work helped secure in excess of $75M from UK Government and private partners to develop the world’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration asset base.

Dr Lowdon also participated on the boards of a number of startups, including wind farm asset inspection company Invisotech, and served as an advisor and interim CEO to the development of InnovateUK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult Centre.

In addition, Dr Lowdon also chairs the Industry Advisory Board of Durham University Energy Institute, a body that includes membership from offshore players such as Orsted, EDF Energy, ORE Catapult and Equinor.

He is also a non-executive director at the Port of Blyth, UK which has seen a renaissance over the last 10 years around offshore energy.

For his work in the wind sector, Dr Lowdon received the Order of the British Empire in the January 2022 Queen’s New Years Honour List for ‘Services to UK-US Offshore Wind Collaboration’.

Balmoral’s global offshore wind ambition

Balmoral said his “extensive experience across key global regions uniquely positions him to contribute significantly” to the company’s growth in the offshore wind market.

Dr Lowdon said he is looking forward to “further enhancing” Balmoral’s reputation in offshore wind.

Balmoral Comtec managing director Bill Main said: “We are delighted to welcome Alan to Balmoral. His experience in accelerating company’s commercial portfolio in the offshore wind market will make him a strong addition to the board.

“As we continue our journey in the renewable energy market, Alan’s appointment perfectly aligns with our ambitious global targets.”

Balmoral has made several investments in the offshore wind sector in recent years, including the launch of new products last year.

The firm is also targeting investment in other renewables sectors, including in wave and tidal energy.