Aberdeen’s Balmoral appoints new director to strengthen global offshore wind ambition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeen’s Balmoral appoints new director to strengthen global offshore wind ambition

By Mathew Perry
22/02/2024, 2:33 pm Updated: 22/02/2024, 2:54 pm
© Supplied by BalmoralBalmoral Comtec, a subsidiary of Balmoral group, has appointed Dr Alan Lowdon OBE as a non-executive director.
Balmoral Comtec, a subsidiary of Balmoral group, has appointed Dr Alan Lowdon OBE as a non-executive director.

Aberdeen firm Balmoral has announced the appointment of a new non-executive director as the company aims to cement its global offshore wind ambition.

Dr Alan Lowdon OBE will take on the role at Balmoral Comtec, a subsidiary of Balmoral Group, bringing with him 35 years of experience in the renewable energy sector.

Dr Lowdon is a senior fellow of the Boston University Institute for Global Sustainability and the director of strategic development for the National Offshore Wind Institute at Bristol Community College.

He previously worked as director of technology and innovation at the UK’s National Renewable Energy Centre (NaREC) leading joint initiatives with the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.

His work helped secure in excess of $75M from UK Government and private partners to develop the world’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration asset base.

Dr Lowdon also participated on the boards of a number of startups, including wind farm asset inspection company Invisotech, and served as an advisor and interim CEO to the development of InnovateUK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult Centre.

In addition, Dr Lowdon also chairs the Industry Advisory Board of Durham University Energy Institute, a body that includes membership from offshore players such as Orsted, EDF Energy, ORE Catapult and Equinor.

He is also a non-executive director at the Port of Blyth, UK which has seen a renaissance over the last 10 years around offshore energy.

For his work in the wind sector, Dr Lowdon received the Order of the British Empire in the January 2022 Queen’s New Years Honour List for ‘Services to UK-US Offshore Wind Collaboration’.

Balmoral’s global offshore wind ambition

Balmoral said his “extensive experience across key global regions uniquely positions him to contribute significantly” to the company’s growth in the offshore wind market.

Dr Lowdon said he is looking forward to “further enhancing” Balmoral’s reputation in offshore wind.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

Balmoral Comtec managing director Bill Main said: “We are delighted to welcome Alan to Balmoral. His experience in accelerating company’s commercial portfolio in the offshore wind market will make him a strong addition to the board.

“As we continue our journey in the renewable energy market, Alan’s appointment perfectly aligns with our ambitious global targets.”

Balmoral has made several investments in the offshore wind sector in recent years, including the launch of new products last year.

The firm is also targeting investment in other renewables sectors, including in wave and tidal energy.

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts