French fund rule puts $7.6 billion of oil, gas assets at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Finance

French fund rule puts $7.6 billion of oil, gas assets at risk

By Bloomberg
16/11/2023, 12:45 pm
© BloombergOil based lubricant
Oil based lubricant

A French rule targeting ESG funds has the potential to force oil and gas divestments of €7 billion ($7.6 billion), according to an analysis by Morningstar Inc (NYSE: MORN).

“This revamp is a significant indicator of the mood of one of the strongest ESG markets in the world,” said Hortense Bioy, global director of ESG research at Morningstar.

France said earlier this month it will only let funds use a national ESG label if they blacklist fossil-fuel companies that are still expanding production. The label, known as SRI, is currently being used by funds managing a total of €770 billion in client assets. Morningstar estimates the new rule will affect 45% of these.

Asset managers operating in France are still digesting the implications of the new requirements, with little to indicate that they’ll try to challenge the decision.

“BNPP AM’s objective is to align all our range of labeled funds with the new guidelines,” a spokesperson for BNP Paribas Asset Management said by email.

“Preparatory work has already been done even if those have not been published yet.”

BNP and Amundi among affected firms

BNP has around €84 billion in assets under management in funds with the SRI label, or around 30% of its open-ended funds, according to the spokesperson. Voluntary labels are a key part of the firm’s strategy and increased uniformity across the various European labels would be welcomed, they said.

A spokesperson for Amundi SA, Europe’s biggest asset manager, said management is still waiting for more information before trying to “assess in detail the impact on our funds and to see how we will implement the new rules.”

Amundi uses an SRI label for about 110 funds managing €240 billion, or roughly 12% of its total assets under management.

Companies that may be affected by potential divestments include TotalEnergies SE, Neste Oyj, Eni SpA, Repsol SA, Galp Energia SGPS SA, BP Plc, Shell Plc, OMV AG and Technip Energies NV, according to Morningstar.

French restrictions on what can go into ESG funds come as the European Union embarks on a review of its landmark ESG investing rulebook.

Fund managers and even national regulators have warned that the EU framework, known as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, is falling short of its goal of preventing greenwashing and steering capital into ESG goals.

French authorities are expected to publish the final wording of their ESG fund rule by the end of November. These may include further restrictions on what such funds can hold.

“We will have to wait for the publication of the final criteria at the end of the month to better understand the impact of the new rules on existing portfolios,” Bioy said.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts