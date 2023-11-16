Agreement to explore developing intra-European corridor for renewable hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Agreement to explore developing intra-European corridor for renewable hydrogen

Memorandum of Understanding agreed to explore renewable hydrogen corridor connecting Spain, the Netherlands and Germany
By Mathew Perry
16/11/2023, 1:48 pm
© Supplied by Port of BilbaoTo go with story by Mathew Perry. Agreement signed to develop renewable hydrogen corridor between Spain, Netherlands and Germany Picture shows; The signing of an agreement at the H2 Connecting Event in Duisburg. Duisburg, Germany. Supplied by Port of Bilbao Date; 14/11/2023
To go with story by Mathew Perry. Agreement signed to develop renewable hydrogen corridor between Spain, Netherlands and Germany Picture shows; The signing of an agreement at the H2 Connecting Event in Duisburg. Duisburg, Germany. Supplied by Port of Bilbao Date; 14/11/2023

A trio of Spanish, German and Dutch port authorities have signed an agreement to explore an intra-European corridor for renewable hydrogen.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) brings together the Port of Bilbao, Port of Amsterdam and Duisport as well as the Energy Agency of the Basque Government, Petronor, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy Terminals.

In a statement, Port of Bilbao said the MoU follows the ambitions of the European Union to establish intra-European hydrogen corridors .

The REPowerEU plan, set out in 2022, set the target of producing 10 million tonnes per year of low-carbon hydrogen, with imports of a similar volume, but the sector is facing numerous cost challenges across Europe.

Basque produced renewable hydrogen

The Spanish-Dutch-German MoU builds on an agreement reached earlier this year between the ports in Bilbao and Amsterdam.

It aimed to initiate a viable corridor allowing Basque produced renewable hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives to be exported to the Port of Amsterdam for local offtake.

The addition of Duisport, which operates the port facility in Duisburg, opens up the possibility to supply Basque hydrogen through Amsterdam to the large industrial offtakers located in the Rhine-Ruhr region.

hydrogen nsta © Shutterstock / r.classen
Hydrogen cylinder.

Under the agreement, the Port of Bilbao said the parties will focus on the production of renewable hydrogen by Petronor in the Basque Country and the identification of offtake potential and demand centres in Duisburg and its surrounding industrial regions.

Port of Bilbao director of operations, commercial and logistics Andima Ormaetxe Bengoa said the Bilbao region provides a strong base for collaboration.

“Port of Bilbao is one of the four ports ranked as first level by Spanish Ports National Institution, leading the environmental policies in Spain,” Mr Ormaetxe said.

“Port of Bilbao is also a hub for short sea shipping, facilitating around 30% of trade between Spain and Europe.

“It is our aim to become carbon neutral by 2050 and therefore green corridors between Bilbao, the Netherlands and Germany are of importance to help decarbonise, not only the Basque Country Industry, but also other industrial regions within Europe.”

Duisport aims to be hydrogen hub

Duisport chief executive officer Markus Bangen said Europe’s largest inland port is aiming to become a hydrogen hub.

“By expanding this trusting cooperation, we are sending an important signal for cross-border collaboration: only by working together we can master global challenges such as the energy transition and quickly develop a Europe-wide hydrogen network,” Mr Bangen said.

Hydrogen storage cylinders © Supplied by Shutterstock
Hydrogen is set to play a major role in the decarbonisation process.

“The aim is to work at full speed to make the transport chains between the western ports noticeably more resilient and to optimize the infrastructure.

“In this way, the Port of Duisburg is not only further expanding its function as a central logistics hub for Europe, but is also strengthening industry in the Rhine-Ruhr region and in NRW (North Rhine-Westphalia) as a whole.”

Hydrogen supply strategically vital

Port of Amsterdam chief investment officer Dorine Bosman said the firm is committed to contribute to the decarbonisation of industries within Europe.

“The port of Amsterdam has a key role to play as a conduit for hydrogen and e-fuels to the Rhine-Ruhr area,” Ms Bosman said.

“This supply is of vital strategic importance on a European level, which is why our shared focus with Duisport on the resilience of the supply chain is crucial.

“This way, we can bring a corridor for hydrogen and e-fuels between strong production regions like the Basque Country, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and the port of Duisburg to life.”

The Port of Amsterdam also signed a joint study agreement with Duisport and a third agreement on the development of a green liquid hydrogen connection with German energy company EnBW, Zenith Energy and GasLog.

The three agreements were signed during the H2 Connecting Event in Duisburg alongside various representatives from Dutch and German government bodies, including the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander.

These are the latest in a series of hydrogen agreements signed by Port of Amsterdam, following another deal signed during the Saudi-EU Investment Forum, in Riyadh in October.

 

