Investigation continues six months after North Sea worker went missing

Investigations are continuing six months after a worker went missing from a North Sea oil rig.

The man, named by police as 50-year-old Jason Thomas from Wales, went missing from the Valaris 121, around 100 miles off Aberdeen, on January 22; six months on this weekend.

He is believed to have fallen through a hole in the decking of the Valaris rig, discovered by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) on the same day of his disappearance.

Where is the investigation on the missing North Sea worker?

The HSE, which took over from the police as primary investigator in February, confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

Ultimately, it is down to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to decide whether a prosecution is to be pursued.

A COPFS spokesperson told Energy Voice that it has not received a report into the incident at this point.

They added: “Senior prosecutors are working with enforcing authorities, providing advice and guidance, on the ongoing investigation.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas’ disappearance and are liaising with the relevant authorities.

“We’ve issued an improvement notice and a safety alert. We are in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”

HSE and the police previously described this as a missing persons investigation and has not since confirmed any change to that classification.

Which steps have been taken so far?

On March 22, two months after his disappearance, the HSE published a notice confirming the discovery of a hole in the deck of the Valaris 121.

This section of grating was discovered on January 22, the same day he went missing.

A day later, on March 23, the HSE issued a “safety alert” to all North Sea oil and gas and offshore wind operators to check over their vessels for sections of polymer floor gratings which could be dislodged.

Who is the missing worker?

No details have been disclosed about Mr Thomas beyond his age, employer and that he is from Wales.

In a statement, a Valaris spokesperson said: “We continue to mourn the loss of our long-serving employee, Jason Thomas, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

Where is the rig now?

The Valaris 121 was being towed to Dundee when Mr Thomas went missing.

It has been stationed there since, until earlier this month the 121 departed for work with Petrofac in the North Sea.

This week, Valaris confirmed the start up of work on that one-well contract.

Timeline

-Jan 22: Worker goes missing as Valaris 121

-Jan 25: Police board rig in Dundee

-Jan 31: Worker named by police as Jason Thomas

-Feb 21: HSE take over investigation, police confirm no suspicious circumsrances.

-March 22: HSE confirms hole in deck discovered on rig

-March 23: Safety alert issues to North Sea operators by HSE

-July 4: Valaris 121 departs Dundee