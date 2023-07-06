Valaris 121 returns to North Sea for first time since worker went missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Valaris 121 returns to North Sea for first time since worker went missing

The Valaris 121 arrived in Dundee in January – where it remained until earlier this week – two days after a worker on board was reported missing.
By Hamish Penman
06/07/2023, 10:29 am Updated: 06/07/2023, 2:14 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
The Valaris 121 leaving Dundee Port in 2019. Courtesy of Pirate Boats.
An offshore drilling rig – where an offshore worker went missing earlier this year – has returned to the North Sea.

Vessel tracking website Marine Traffic shows the Valaris 121 departed Dundee on Tuesday, and is currently making its way down England’s east coast.

According to Valaris’ (NYSE: VAL) latest fleet status report, the jack-up rig is on contract to Petrofac until September.

The one-well deal, awarded earlier this year, is expected to last for 70-100 days.

Once complete, the rig will begin work for supermajor Shell in the UK, a deal that is expected to kick off in October and run until April next year.

Jason Thomas

The Valaris 121 arrived in Dundee in January – where it remained until earlier this week – two days after a worker on board was reported missing.

Health inspectors subsequently found a hole in the deck of the rig that appeared on the same day (January 22) that Jason Thomas went overboard.

His disappearance sparked a huge search off Aberdeen, but the body of the 50-year-old has not been found.

© Supplied by DCTMedia/Alan Richar Jason Thomas from Wales went missing from the Valaris 121 in January as it was on tow to Dundee.
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Alan Richar The Valaris 121 arriving in Dundee. in February.
© Supplied by DC Thomson
© Supplied by DC Thomson The Valaris 121 in Dundee in January.

Police Scotland boarded the Valaris 121 in Dundee to carry out enquiries, and later confirmed that the case was being treated as a missing persons enquiry and remained ongoing.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Thomas’ disappearance.

According to an improvement notice from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), a section of grating on the Liberian-flagged rig dislodged, putting employees at risk of “falling through the subsequent hole”.

At the time the HSE said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances, and that no further detail would be disclosed.

A trade union boss said the findings have “only served to confirm” initial fears that he fell through the opening on the rig.

