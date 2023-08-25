Safety notice issued after Survitec lifeboat fails to inflate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

Safety notice issued after Survitec lifeboat fails to inflate

By Hamish Penman
25/08/2023, 6:15 am Updated: 25/08/2023, 6:22 am
The recovered lifecraft that failed to inflate.

A safety alert has been issued after a lifeboat supplied by offshore safety equipment firm Survitec failed to inflate in an emergency.

Naval watchdog the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is encouraging people to check their crafts following the incident on a fishing vessel last year.

The stern trawler Piedras got in troubled when its engine room flooded and the boat began to take on water, sparking the crew to deploy a liferaft – but it didn’t fill with air.

Fortunately, another safety craft was launched and the sailors were able to be rescued.

The liferaft in question was supplied by DSB, a subsidiary of London-headquartered Survitec, which has clients in the marine, defence, aviation, and energy markets.

An investigation of the recovered craft was subsequently carried out, with the MAIB raising concerns about its servicing and certification and recommending “urgent action”.

The watchdog wrote to Survitec to tell the firm to notify all owners and operators with liferafts certified by Spanish firm Comfer Marin between January 2017 and June 2022 that they may have deficiencies.

Those with units that fall within that period are being pushed to contact their nearest approved Survitec service station and arrange for it to be reinspected and serviced.

Survitec has been contacted for comment.

Survitec employs more than 3,000 people – across eight manufacturing facilities, 15 offshore support centres and 70 service centres – and serves clients in 96 countries.

The group has a base in Findon, near Aberdeen, and its Viscom HSEQ media production business is in the Granite City.

Viscom was included in the 2015 acquisition of north-east marine safety specialist Survival Craft Inspectorate.

Survitec’s kit was beamed into houses around the world earlier this year as part of Amazon Prime tv series The Rig.

The company worked closely with the show’s producers and supplied the survival suits and Crewsaver lifejackets worn by stars in the programme.

