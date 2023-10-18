HSE serves notice against Stena Drilling over legionella risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE serves notice against Stena Drilling over legionella risk

By Mathew Perry
18/10/2023, 4:19 pm Updated: 18/10/2023, 4:27 pm
© Supplied by Stena Drillingfourth well gannet e
The Stena Don.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued a warning to Stena Drilling relating to potential risks of legionella bacteria exposure on its Stena Don installation.

The ‘improvement notice’ followed an inspection of the Stena Don carried out between August 8-10 this year.

Stena Drilling “failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient assessment” of the health risk of legionella exposure to its employees from “work activities and/or water systems”, the HSE said.

Inspectors found the Aberdeen-based company had not completed a site survey of all the water systems on the Stena Don.

Additionally, there was no “up-to-date schematic diagram or asset register” from which Stena Drilling could identify all possible sources of harm.

Stena Drilling carries out ‘full review’

In a statement to Energy Voice, Stena Drilling said: “During a recent HSE inspection on Stena Don, it was identified that some of the procedures the company had in place were not considered sufficiently robust regards Legionella risk.

“It should be noted that at no time during the HSE’s inspection was Legionella detected on Stena Don.

Stena Drilling HSE © Supplied by Cairn Energy 2011 ha
The rig floor on the Stena Don

“Stena Drilling takes the health and safety of our personnel as paramount importance and as a result of the HSE’s findings, a full review of procedures concerning Legionella has been carried out and where necessary, further safety measures have been put in place.”

Legionella health risks

According to the HSE, Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in freshwater sources, like rivers and ponds, and also in man-made water systems.

Maintaining water at a temperature high enough to encourage bacterial growth can cause health risks.

Inhalation of the bacteria can lead to a severe and potentially fatal form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease, as well as a milder flu-like illness called Pontiac fever.

According to the HSE, the most common sources of legionella include cooling towers, evaporative condensers, hot and cold water systems and heated pools.

Those at increased risk from infection include people over 45 years of age, smokers and heavy drinkers, people suffering from chronic respiratory or kidney disease and people with diabetes, lung and heart disease.

Public Health Scotland recorded 44 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in 2022, a slight increase on previous years.

In a similar incident last year, the safety watchdog issued a warning to Dana Petroleum  after it found employees were at risk of exposure to legionella bacteria on its Triton FPSO.

The HSE also issued a warning notice to Spirit Energy for risk prevention and control process failures at its Morecambe field in 2018.

 

