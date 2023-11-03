2020 Norway emergency helicopter landing caused by washer left in gearbox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

2020 Norway emergency helicopter landing caused by washer left in gearbox

By Mathew Perry
03/11/2023, 10:43 am Updated: 03/11/2023, 10:47 am
© Ronnie Robertson/FlickrFile photo of a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter operated by Bristow
An emergency helicopter landing in Stavanger in 2020 was caused by a misplaced washer left in its gearbox, the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSA) has found.

On September 25, 2020, a Sikorsky S-92A helicopter operated by Bristow Norway made an emergency landing at Stavanger Airport Sola after a loss of oil pressure and overheating of the main gearbox.

The incident occurred as the helicopter descended from 7,000 ft to 1,000 ft during a return flight from the West Elara oil rig on the Eldfisk field.

After the helicopter was parked and the rotor had stopped, a significant oil leak on the left side of the main gearbox was identified.

© Bristow Norway/NSIA
Flight LN-ONQ shortly after landing. Visible oil spill on the left side of the fuselage and open cover plates around the left engine and main gearbox.

The two pilots and three passengers onboard were unharmed.

Emergency landing investigation

During a subsequent investigation by the NSIA, a metal stop-washer was found within the oil system of the main gearbox.

The NSIA said the washer reduced the oil flow in the gearbox passageway and led to overheating, which eventually caused a seal to fail resulting in the leak.

In its report, the NSIA said it believes it is “likely that the washer entered the module in connection with maintenance“.

© Supplied by Norwegian Safety Inv
A washer in the gearbox of an S-92A helicopter which made an emergency landing in Norway in 2020.

The NSIA could not establish exactly when the washer entered the gearbox and the report recommended the Norwegian CAA examine Bristow Norway’s procedures and routines related to foreign object debris (FOD).

“A helicopter gearbox is a safety-critical component and any possibility of foreign objects entering the gearbox must be avoided,” the report stated.

The release of the report comes after the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) recently warned its members “serious and deteriorating supply chain situation” is presenting safety issues for S-92 offshore helicopters, particularly in relation to gearbox replacements.

In response to the concerns raised by the IOGP, the UK Civil Aviation Authority and Offshore Energies UK told Energy Voice while the situation was “concerning”, the parts shortages were an operational issue and not necessarily a safety concern.

