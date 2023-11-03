UK oil and gas remembrance service to be held on November 4 in Aberdeen

The UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy annual service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 4 at the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen.

Dozens are expected to gather at the Union Street kirk in the centre of the Granite City to pay tribute to those who have died working in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Starting at 11am, the service will include performances by the Bon Accord Silver Band and renowned Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson.

There will also be a lone piper in attendance to play a lament.

A tea and coffee reception held in the Kirk’s Oil Chapel will directly follow the remembrance service.

Newly appointed Chaplain

The service will be the first conducted by newly appointed chaplain Reverend Michael Mair, who took over from outgoing chaplain Reverend Gordon Craig on October 16.

In a statement following his appointment, Reverend Mair said he was excited be taking on the role of chaplain.

“The industry is facing challenges on several fronts, and I am looking forward to standing with and beside people as we think about the future,” Reverend Mair said.

The Chaplain is there for everyone who works in the industry – for those of all faiths and none – and it will be my privilege to join this community to mark the highs and lows of life.

“I look forward to meeting those who work in the industry, whether offshore or onshore. My door will always be open.”

The UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy was founded in the 1980s by Reverend Andrew Wylie as an ecumenical chaplaincy working to bring pastoral care and support to those working in the oil and gas industry.

The industry marked the 25th anniversary of North Sea Oil by creating St John’s, the Oil Chapel, within the historic Kirk of St Nicholas, in Aberdeen.

The chapel was dedicated at a service in June 1990 which was attended by HRH The Princess Royal.

In 2021, the Chaplaincy held a virtual remembrance service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service returned to an in-person event in 2022.