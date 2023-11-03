UK oil and gas remembrance service to be held on November 4 in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK oil and gas remembrance service to be held on November 4 in Aberdeen

By Reporter
03/11/2023, 11:33 am
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonKirk of St Nicholas, Aberdeen.
Kirk of St Nicholas, Aberdeen.

The UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy annual service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 4 at the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen.

Dozens are expected to gather at the Union Street kirk in the centre of the Granite City to pay tribute to those who have died working in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Starting at 11am, the service will include performances by the Bon Accord Silver Band and renowned Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson.

There will also be a lone piper in attendance to play a lament.

A tea and coffee reception held in the Kirk’s Oil Chapel will directly follow the remembrance service.

Newly appointed Chaplain

The service will be the first conducted by newly appointed chaplain Reverend Michael Mair, who took over from outgoing chaplain Reverend Gordon Craig on October 16.

© Supplied by UK Oil and Gas Chapl
Newly appointed UK Oil and Gas Chaplain Reverend Michael Mair.

In a statement following his appointment, Reverend Mair said he was excited be taking on the role of chaplain.

“The industry is facing challenges on several fronts, and I am looking forward to standing with and beside people as we think about the future,” Reverend Mair said.

The Chaplain is there for everyone who works in the industry – for those of all faiths and none – and it will be my privilege to join this community to mark the highs and lows of life.

“I look forward to meeting those who work in the industry, whether offshore or onshore. My door will always be open.”

The UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy was founded in the 1980s by Reverend Andrew Wylie as an ecumenical chaplaincy working to bring pastoral care and support to those working in the oil and gas industry.

The industry marked the 25th anniversary of North Sea Oil by creating St John’s, the Oil Chapel, within the historic Kirk of St Nicholas, in Aberdeen.

The chapel was dedicated at a service in June 1990 which was attended by HRH The Princess Royal.

In 2021, the Chaplaincy held a virtual remembrance service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service returned to an in-person event in 2022.

