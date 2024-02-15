Investigators: Pilots lost control of helicopter for 40 seconds after take-off from North Sea rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

Investigators: Pilots lost control of helicopter for 40 seconds after take-off from North Sea rig

By Allister Thomas
15/02/2024, 2:58 pm Updated: 15/02/2024, 5:06 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Bristownorth sea helicopter
A Bristow S-92 helicopter.

Pilots flying from an oil rig in the North Sea lost control of the helicopter for 40 seconds, air accident investigators have found.

The Bristow S-92, which had nine passengers on board, lost altitude shortly after taking off from the Maersk Invincible in February 2020, and accelerated backwards at 56 miles per hour (49 knots).

Pilots lost control of the helicopter for 40 seconds – and regained it when the chopper was lower than the height of the helideck it departed from.

A phenomenon called “spatial disorientation” which struck the first officer, and for a time the commander, has been cited by the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) as the reason for the “serious incident”.

north sea helicopter © Supplied by Aker BP
The S-92 took off from the Maersk Invincible. Pictured here stationed at the Valhall complex.

NSIA said the take-off took place in “dark and in very challenging conditions” where the crew had no external horizons or visual references, leading to the error.

It has recommended the regulator follow up with all operators on their Threat and Error Management systems, and made recommendations to Bristow regarding its helicopter pitch controls.

At the time, the Maersk Invincible was based at the Valhall oil complex, about 180 miles south-west of Stavanger.

Bristow welcomed the report and said it is reviewing the recommendations.

Stress and under pressure

The loss of control took place around one minute after takeoff.

NSIA said the first officer, who was at the controls, suffered a sensory illusion during the manual takeoff “as a result of the combination of head movement and both the vertical and horizontal acceleration”, which triggered “spatial disorientation”.

That disorientation, accompanied by overcorrection of flight controls, then brought the helicopter out of position for its take off.

For a period, the commander, who was pilot monitoring, also became disorientated.

It was only when the commander made visual contact of the Maersk Invincible oil rig on the right side of the helicopter that he regained situational awareness and took over the controls.

It noted that this “spatial awareness” phenomenon can happen to all pilots, and occurs “more frequently when flying in bad weather or at night” due to limited visual references.

The helicopter went on to fly to Stavanger Airport without further incidents.

north sea helicopter © Supplied by NSIA
A still image from an animation shows the helicopter accelerating rearwards.

The helicopter’s pitch – referring to its angle of forward and back – was a “high nose up”.

NSIA said it believes there may have been “overcontrolling” of the cyclic force trim release button on the helicopter to correct the aircraft’s attitude (its orientation in reference to the horizon).

Operator Bristow has since issued best practice guidelines to its pilots on the matter, which has been reviewed by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Recommendations

NSIA has made two key recommendations.

The first relates to the Threat and Error Management (TEM) system checklist for pilot operations.

It said: “This investigation shows the possibility of omitting important safety elements related to departure under particularly demanding conditions is still present.

“Active use of TEM in order to uncover threats to safe flight must be reflected in the daily operation.”

north sea helicopter © Supplied by NSIA
The Valhall field location.

It recommended that the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority emphasises the importance of such procedures to operators across the sector.

The second recommendation relates to Bristow standards on pitch variations.

A Bristow spokesperson said: “Safety is Bristow’s number one core value and highest operational priority. An internal investigation was launched immediately following this event in 2020 which has already seen us implement initiatives including changes to our training and on-board communications processes.

“We welcome the report from the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority and are reviewing its recommendations as part of our continuous efforts to drive safety improvements in every element of our operations.”

