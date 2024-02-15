Dolphin takes on Transocean rigs amid “strong interest” in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Dolphin takes on Transocean rigs amid “strong interest” in North Sea

By Andrew Dykes
15/02/2024, 3:11 pm
Transocean Leader
Transocean Leader

Dolphin Drilling announced the official transfer of two Transocean rigs bought last year as it looks to meet rising demand in the UK North Sea.

Dolphin (OSE: DDRIL) confirmed on Thursday that it had begun operating the pair of rigs following the final transfer of ownership.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm announced a deal to take on the Transocean Leader and Paul B. Loyd Jr semisubmersibles from Transocean last June, as part of an acquisition it says will position the firm as “a leading offshore drilling contractor” aimed at the UK sector.

The rigs were acquired for net $50 million, of which $6.1m was paid in Q3 2023.

Dolphin had mooted a possible share placement to fund the deal but settled on a $65m loan facility with Maritime Asset Partners linked to the Paul B. Loyd Jr acquisition. As of late November 2023, it had also fully drawn on an existing shareholder loan facility of $15m.

However, it notes that the estimated EBITDA from the firm backlog cover more than three times the net acquisition price.

The Paul B. Loyd, Jr. has a firm revenue backlog of $280m working with Harbour Energy. The unit remains under contract with Harbour in the UK North Sea until February 2028, with another 5 x 1 year option periods thereafter.

In addition, Dolphin has also entered into a 5+5 year master service agreement (MSA) with Harbour.

Transocean Leader – now the Dolphin Leader – has been cold stacked since July 2020, with marine traffic data showing its last position in the Cromarty Firth. However last year Dolphin reported it was pleased with the condition of the rig, which it suggested was better than expected.

“To commence operations is an important milestone for Dolphin Drilling as we showcase our operational platform’s capacity to incorporate additional assets and generate immediate, robust cash flows for our shareholders. We see strong interest for our offshore floater rigs in the UK sector, providing safe and efficient operations for our clients,” said Dolphin CEO Bjørnar Iversen this week.

“The MSA with Harbour Energy allows Dolphin Drilling to work in close strategic cooperation with one of the largest North Sea E&P companies.”

The new additions will join Dolphin’s existing three-strong fleet consisting of the Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin and Bideford Dolphin.

“The UK drilling market is showing positive signs and the Dolphin Drilling fleet offers flexibility to take on all floating rig requirements in the years to come including exploration drilling, production drilling and plug and abandonment work across the UK sector.

“We hold a rich history as a drilling pioneer with a long track-record in the UK, where we now aim to build the position as the leading drilling contractor,” Mr Iversen added.

In the meantime, Dolphin has also vowed to appeal to the UK’s highest court, after a December ruling saw it lose a crucial battle with HMRC leaving it liable for nearly £13m in payments.

Aberdeen drilling firm vows to take HMRC case to Supreme Court

