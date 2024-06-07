The generational gap of acknowledging mental health in the office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

The generational gap of acknowledging mental health in the office

By Neil Shepherd, IK Group
07/06/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 07/06/2024, 8:10 am
Post Thumbnail

The stigma attached to mental health is still very real. It’s not a single moment in time, but something you may or may not need to cope with regularly over your entire working life and beyond.

Are we as colleagues, employers and friends doing all we can to support those who struggle? I don’t wear it like a badge of honour, but I’ll gladly talk about my battles with mental health over the past decade to anyone who wants or needs to listen, especially if it helps them feel better or understand what they may be going through themselves.

Last year, after many years of suffering and fear, I finally admitted I needed some help. Diagnosed with depression, I was so embarrassed and ashamed.

Yet from the outside, things couldn’t be going any better. Successful in my career, a father to three beautiful daughters and married to an inspiring woman. Yet here I was, struggling to speak to a single person, even those close to me to say, I need some help.

Depression doesn’t start the day you cannot get out of bed. It’s something that comes over time. Perhaps it’s from not living up to life’s expectations that you or others have imagined.

© Supplied by IK Group
Neil Shepherd, Marketing Manager, IK Group.

The term High Functioning Depression is not a clinical diagnosis, it’s a term used by psychologist to identify people who are struggling yet are still able to hold things down on a day-to-day basis.

This is where the shame and fear come back with anger, louder than ever before – will people even believe me? Is it just an excuse for poor performance? Why can’t I be happy like everyone else? Just because I’m holding it down, doesn’t mean I’m not suffering.

At 37-years-old I find myself approaching the middle of my working career, where I’m regularly observing a changing dynamic across both work and society.

The baby boomer generation are exiting industry to enjoy a long and happy retirement having ‘put in a good honest shift’, whilst Generation Z are finding their way into a strange new world of ‘the workplace’.

Therein lies the problem. The Gen Z’s are not shy about expressing how they feel. The boomers, who spent 40 years working 9-5 / 5 days a week in an office with no flexitime or home working, confused why someone so fresh into the working world is happy to take a day off because mentally ‘they don’t feel up to it today’. What a strange idea.

“Speak up” or “it’s OK to not be OK”. You see these types of adverts everywhere, but when it’s actually you who needs help, sometimes you struggle to find the courage to put those three words together: “I need help”.

But trust me, as soon as you open up and let those vulnerabilities go, you’ll be amazed how many people suddenly start talking to you about their own fears and vulnerabilities. You are definitely not alone.

I was listening to a podcast featuring ex-SAS operator, Jason Fox. A guy who’s been to hell and back. Tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, finding and speaking to some of the most dangerous drug cartels in the world, capsizing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean during an ocean row and probably portraying the true alpha male most of us all secretly want to be. Here he is telling everyone he’s struggling with his mental health and seeking help has been the catalyst for change he so desperately craved.

Clearly we’re all susceptible to these struggles, so it’s important to understand that it’s not a sign of weakness. If anything, it shows your strength of character to realise you need help and to ask for it.

So who has it right? Are the Gen Z’s right with being so open and honest about their feelings and the state of their mental health? Or should we take a leaf from the boomers and just tough it out?

From my own experience, we must be more accepting of people who need extra support. The pressures that living in a digital world put on us are so much stronger than they were 20 years ago.

So, if you see someone who’s struggling, do ask if they are OK. It could literally save someone’s life.

Recommended for you

Tags