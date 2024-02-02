Devil’s Hole Horst well suspected to be dry in blow to UK exploration

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

As of 26 January, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal well active on the UKCS, in the CNS at Leverett.

Since the previous report, one exploration well completed, with the Devil’s Hole Horst as a dry hole, with detailed results on the well yet to be released. No wells have spudded.

UK

West of Shetland, Northern North Sea and Southern North Sea

Nothing to report.

Central North Sea

Devil’s Hole Horst

The 27/5-1 Devil’s Hole Horst well, operated by North Sea Natural Resources (NSNR), was completed on 6 January 2024, after being spudded on 17 October 2023 with the Valaris Norway jack-up rig.

The well was located on the West Central Shelf and was primarily targeting the Permian Zechstein Group and Upper Jurassic Fulmar Formation.

NSNR had quoted a CoS of 70% and P90-P50-P10 (mean) resources of 189 – 584 – 1,698 (810) mmboe for the Z1/Z2 Hauptdolomit Formation primary target.

Industry intelligence has reported the well has been completed and was dry, but this has yet to be confirmed by the operator.

Leverett

The 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well, operated by NEO Energy, was spudded on 21 July with the Paul B Loyd Jr semi-sub.

At the time of writing, it was very close to competing and will be P&A gas condensate. The well was sidetracked on 4 September with a target to the west of the initial hole and a DST carried out.

Neptune stated on 29 November that the well was “successfully appraised with good flow rates achieved” with the “planned final appraisal side track underway”.

The 21/3d-9Y well was kicked off on 13 December to tag the hydrocarbon contact. The well was appraising the 21/2-2 Ivy discovery, drilled in 1975, which encountered hydrocarbons in the Lower Cretaceous Britannia Sandstone Formation.

In November 2022, Ithaca quoted 1C-2C-3C resources of 0 – 19.1 – 42 mmboe. The key pre-drill risk for the well was reservoir depth uncertainty.

Norway

As of 26 January, Westwood Global Energy reports there are three exploration wells active on the NCS, with Hubert & Magellan, Harden Sør and Ametyst Muscovite.

One appraisal well is drilling at Adriana/Sabina. Since the previous report, two exploration well programmes completed, with Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur and Solan/Ludvig both oil discoveries.

Two exploration wells had spudded, at Harden Sør and Ametyst Muscovite.

Barents Sea & Norwegian Sea

Nothing to report.

North Sea

Ametyst Muscovite

The Harbour-operated 15/9-25 Ametyst Muscovite well was spudded on 9 January 2024 with the Noble Integrator jackup rig.

The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic and Triassic Ametyst prospect and the Paleocene Muscovite prospect. JV partner Sval quoted pre-drill mean resources of 85 mmboe.

Harden Sør

The 35/11-28 S Harden Sør well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 9 January 2024 with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The well is targeting the Upper Jurassic. JV partner Wellesley Petroleum quotes mean resources of 49 mmboe. The well is close to the potential Ringvei Vest and Fram Sør cluster developments, operated by Equinor.

Adriana/Sabina

The Wintershall Dea-operated 6507/4-4 S Adriana/Sabina appraisal well was spudded 21 December 2023 with the Transocean Norge semi-sub.

The well is targeting Upper – Lower Cretaceous discoveries made by the 6507/4-2 S Dvalin North well drilled in 2021.

Resources have been quoted as 56.6 mmboe by operator Wintershall. The expected phase is gas condensate, so offtake via the Aker BP-operated Skarv field is likely.

Hubert & Magellan

The 25/7-12 S, A Hubert & Magellan well, operated by Vår Energi, was spudded on 11 December 2023 with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub and is currently completing as a dry hole. The Hubert and Magellan prospects, both Eocene targets, were water bearing.

Solan/Ludvig

The Equinor-operated 33/12-N-4 AH Solan/Ludvig well was completed on 5 January 2024, after being spudded from the Gullfaks C platform, using the Askeladden jack-up, on 15 November 2023.

The well discovered oil in the Middle Jurassic Ness Formation. Westwood currently holds 3 mmboe commercial resources and understand the well will be tied into the Gullfaks C facilities.

Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur

The Aker BP-operated 30/12-3 S, A Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur well was completed on 6 January 2024, after being spudded on 24 October 2023 with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The 30/12-3 S Surtsey well encountered a 3.5m oil column in the Middle Jurassic Tarbert Formation.

The Middle Jurassic Ness Formation was water bearing. The 30/12-3 A Jolnir sidetrack encountered the Tarbert and Ness Formations, but both were water bearing.

A third sidetrack, targeting the Brandur prospect, in the Tarbert Formation, was not drilled. The NOD reports a non-commercial resource range of 0.9 – 3.5 mmboe.

The well has been P&A oil.