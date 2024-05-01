Could cascade of ECT withdrawals drive new path to net-zero and shift in investment arbitration?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could cascade of ECT withdrawals drive new path to net-zero and shift in investment arbitration?

By Eversheds Sutherland partners Wilson Antoon, Katia Finkel and associate Romy Descours-Karmitz
01/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by -Stronelairg wind farm. Image: SSE Renewables.
Stronelairg wind farm. Image: SSE Renewables.

Investors are bringing a rising number of energy arbitration claims against states, driven by the pace of transition to renewables, the increase in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate-related regulations, and fluctuations in strike prices.

The ever-changing global energy industry is a hotbed for international arbitration.

Recently, a new path on the net-zero journey opened up as on 22 February 2024, the UK became the latest state to announce its withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), and on 24 April 2024, the EU Parliament approved plans to exit the treaty.

The assumption might be that this will stem the number of arbitration cases. However, a 20-year sunset clause could dampen that desire, and possibly see many claims rush in.

Signed in 1991 and entered into force in 1998, the aim of the ECT was to establish a legal framework to encourage foreign investments and international cooperation in the energy sector.

The treaty contains a binding dispute resolution mechanism, allowing an investor of an ECT member state to bring investor-state arbitration against another ECT member state to claim compensation for breaches of the substantive investment protections set out under the ECT.

These include protections against expropriation without payment of a prompt, adequate and effective compensation; a guarantee that the state will not treat foreign investors or investments less favourably than the state’s own investors or their investments (national treatment) and a guarantee that the state will not treat foreign investors or investments less favourably than those of a third-country (most-favoured nation or MFN).

Some have argued that the ECT has been used as a channel for investors to take action against governments introducing climate-friendly regulations, but looking at the data, there is another side to the story.

Renewable investments

According to the ECT Secretariat, as of 1 June 2022 more than half of the arbitration cases brought under the ECT have concerned renewable investments.

In total, there have been at least 150 investment arbitration cases brought under the ECT. Of these 150+ cases, 91 concern renewables investments and 50 relate to fossil fuel investments.

In light of this data, there has been a desire to seek modernisation, rather than decimation of the ECT. However, this reveals yet more twists in the journey to net zero.

Following various rounds of negotiations between 2019 and 2022, an agreement in principle on the modernised text of the ECT was reached in June 2022, including a proposal to exclude fossil fuels from future ECT investment protection. This modernisation appeared as an attempt to shift focus towards renewables.

However, in parallel, there has been a cascade of ECT terminations: Poland, France and Germany have already departed from the ECT; Luxembourg’s ECT withdrawal will be effective by mid-2024; and the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal and Slovenia have also announced their intention to exit the treaty.

Given this series of withdrawals, in November 2022, the ECT member states failed to reach a sufficient majority to ratify the modernised text of the ECT, and in July 2023, the EU Commission proposed a coordinated withdrawal of the EU, Euratom, and the EU member states from the ECT.

Subsequently, on 7 March 2024, the EU Council gave its approval regarding the EU Commission’s proposal to exit the ECT. On 24 April 2024, the EU Parliament voted in favour of a coordinated withdrawal and the EU Council’s final approval is now expected.

According to the EU Commission, given that the ECT covers areas which fall under exclusive EU competence, EU member states are not allowed to remain parties to the ECT once the EU withdrawal becomes effective unless they obtain specific EU approval to do so.

Three pillars

However, on 1 March 2024, the EU Commission submitted a proposal for an EU Council decision, urging EU member states not to prevent the adoption of a modernised version of the ECT while they consider coordinated exit solutions.

During an inter-committee session between the EU Commission and the EU Parliament held on 21 March 2024, the EU Commission suggested a three-pillar coordinated withdrawal from the ECT:

  • First Pillar – An agreement to approve the EU and Euratom’s exit from the ECT.
  • Second Pillar – A unanimous decision from the EU member states not to block the adoption of a modernised ECT.
  • Third Pillar – Termination of the ECT by EU member states which are still parties to the ECT, unless they have been authorised by the EU Commission.

In light of these recent proposals at the EU level, it remains to be seen if ECT member states will be able to agree a modernised ECT.

Investment arbitration

Given that the ECT contains a 20-year sunset clause, which protects investments covered by the ECT for 20 years after withdrawal from the treaty, terminating the ECT without first agreeing an amended text would leave the EU and exiting ECT member states exposed to potential investment arbitration proceedings in relation to fossil fuels and renewables for 20 years.

However, after that, future renewable investments would not be able to benefit from any ECT protections.

In February, the UK Government confirmed its intention to leave the ECT. However, the UK’s official withdrawal from the treaty will only be effective one year after the notification of the withdrawal to the ECT Depository, i.e. Portugal, which also announced its intention to depart from the ECT.

In the medium term, due to the 20-year sunset provision found in Article 47 of the ECT, the UK’s withdrawal from the treaty will not drastically change the situation with respect to existing investments.

Foreign investors in the UK and UK investors abroad will still be able to file investment arbitration claims against ECT member states with respect to measures impacting existing investments until at least 2045, but we will all be watching to see which new path to net zero will materialise and whether a shift in investment arbitration trends will occur.

