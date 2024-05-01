Sureclean launches new oil spill response division

Industrial cleaning specialists Sureclean has launched Sureresponse, a dedicated environmental response division to help clean up oil spills.

The Sureresponse sub-brand will be based at the group’s three-acre facility at its Oldmeldrum headquarters in Aberdeenshire. The new division is expected to create jobs for more than 30 people, with Sureclean targeting £3m of turnover from it.

Sureresponse is headed up by Mark Shepherd, as environmental response director, who brings over 25 years’ experience in managing global emergency and spill responses.

Mr Shepherd, who is also chairman of the UK Spill Response Association, which is responsible for guiding the industry in anticipating and addressing future and emerging risks, said the sub-division comes at the right time for a rapidly transitioning energy sector.

“Sureresponse is being driven by a changing market during a time when the global energy industry needs companies who lead with advancement and transformation at the core, as well as those willing to take affirmative action to reinforce a commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Sureresponse has been branded to position the company to offer a Prevention, Preparedness and Response service by tapping into our years of combined experience which stands as a testament to our preparedness in the event of a major incident.

“As a team, we are passionate about protecting the planet with premium industrial cleaning and now with an additional environmental response emergency support service as Sureresponse. With many decades of operational experience, this specialist service is bolstered by the largest fleet of industrial, oil spill and emergency response assets.”

Sureresponse has in-house capability to support local, national, and global environmental incident responses.

It builds on a legacy of Seacor through NRC and its oil spill expertise, equipment and experience gained, including a remarkable track record of becoming the second largest commercial oil spill response provider in the world.

Sureclean chief executive officer Simon Gibb said: “Sureclean is focused on advancing environmental sustainability and reducing waste and are hence promoting industry capabilities for efficient environmental response.

“It’s an exciting step forward for Sureclean as we launch a sub-brand to level up our capabilities to underline our position as industry leaders in specialist industrial cleaning. Strengthened by a deep understanding of the environmental response sector, combined with a broad network of specialists and response providers across the globe, our additional goal is to become the industry go-to service whenever and wherever in the world spillage of hazardous materials occur.”

With operational bases in the UK, UAE, Trinidad and Kurdistan, the Sureresponse news follows a period of sustained growth for Sureclean.

In September 2023, the company announced the opening of its £1.25-million NORM decontamination facility at its Oldmeldrum headquarters in Aberdeenshire.

The company has been on a recruitment drive as it seeks to forge ahead with its growth plans.