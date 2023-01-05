Oil prices claw back some losses as demand concerns linger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil prices claw back some losses as demand concerns linger

Oil prices edged higher after tumbling around 9% over the previous two sessions, with demand concerns continuing to hang over the market.
By Bloomberg
05/01/2023, 7:56 am
© BloombergStorage tanks at the TotalEnergies SE Leuna oil refinery in Leuna, Germany, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrels per day Leuna refinery is set to cease importing Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline some time later this year. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Oil prices edged higher after tumbling around 9% over the previous two sessions, with demand concerns continuing to hang over the market.

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed toward $74 a barrel after capping the biggest two-day decline since March. A surge in Covid-19 cases across China is clouding the near-term demand outlook, overshadowing optimism commodity consumption in the world’s top importer will eventually rebound.

The gloomy start to the year has been exacerbated by thin liquidity, which has left oil futures prone to wild price swings. Investors are also weighing cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve meeting last month, which affirmed its resolve to bring down inflation without slowing the economy too much.

“Warning signs of global recession, China’s lackluster recovery with surging Covid-19 cases, and dampened risk sentiment are all catalysts keeping oil prices in check,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist for IG Asia Pte.

Oil spreads are signaling ample near-term supply. The gap between the prompt and second-month contracts for WTI and global benchmark Brent are both in a bearish contango structure. That’s despite Russian crude flows being curbed by sanctions following its war in Ukraine.

Prices:

-WTI for February delivery rose 1% to $73.57 a barrel at 7:32 a.m. in London after closing 5.3% lower on Wednesday.

-Brent for March settlement gained 0.9% to $78.54 a barrel.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported US commercial crude stockpiles expanded by 3.3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Gasoline inventories also increased but supplies of distillates — a category that includes diesel — shrank.

