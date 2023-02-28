Shell explored leaving Europe for US headquarters – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Markets

Shell explored leaving Europe for US headquarters – report

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/02/2023, 7:44 am Updated: 28/02/2023, 7:44 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© BloombergShell

Shell (LON: SHEL) considered moving its headquarters out of Europe and into the US, in a major blow to the City of London.

The FT reports that Shell may also drop its plans to reduce oil output, impressed by BP’s share price surge when it backtracked on a similar pledge last month.

That comes as a Dutch court ruled in 2021 that the firm has obligations to slash emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels – with this move raising questions as to how Shell would achieve that.

Citing people familiar with the talks, the FT says that Wael Sawan, now chief executive of the UK’s highest-valued company, was among the group of executives that discussed the move to the US in 2021, which was ultimately rejected.

Shell instead moved out of the Netherlands and into London – and the firm said Sawan did not advocate for a move to the US.

© Supplied by Shell
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

However the motivation remains, the newspaper reports, as Sawan is concerned about the huge gap in valuation between European oil majors and their US counterparts.

ExxonMobil and Chevron, who have more limited climate pledges and seen by many as having more straightforward strategies, are valued roughly six times their cash flow, compared to three times for Shell

The FT reports that, to win back investors, Shell could make adjustments including dropping the commitment made by previous Shell boss Ben van Beurden to allow oil production to decline 1-2 per cent a year from 2019 to slash emissions.

Last month, rival BP rolled back on a pledge to cut oil and gas production by 40% by 2030 to just 25%, and was rewarded with a share price surge.

The FT says Sawan and other executives were impressed by this.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper also reports organisational changes in the number of executives responsible for the renewables and energy solutions business.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts