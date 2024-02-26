Husband snooping on wife’s BP M&A work gets insider trading charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Markets

Husband snooping on wife’s BP M&A work gets insider trading charge

By Bloomberg
26/02/2024, 7:39 am Updated: 26/02/2024, 7:39 am
© Bloombergbp pensioners
The BP Plc logo.

A Texas man made almost $2 million by illegally trading on his wife’s conversations with her BP Plc (LON:BP) colleagues, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in its latest case about couples eavesdropping while working from home.

For months, Tyler Loudon bought shares in TravelCenters of America Inc., the SEC said on Thursday. He liquidated his brokerage and retirement accounts and in February 2023, when BP announced it was buying TravelCenters of America at a 74% premium, Loudon made a $1.76 million profit. His wife, then a BP mergers and acquisitions manager who was working on the deal, was unaware of his trading, the regulator said.

According to lawsuits from the SEC and US prosecutors in Texas, Tyler got the idea to buy TravelCenters after learning of the potential deal from his wife, who was working on the deal in a home office 20 feet away. When he ultimately confessed to her, she moved out of the house and later filed for divorce. She reported his trades to BP, who then fired her despite finding no evidence that she knowingly leaked the deal, according to the SEC.

© Bloomberg
A person works from home on a laptop computer in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

As part of his settlement, Loudon agreed to give up the money he made on the transactions and pay a fine. Loudon’s lawyer, Peter Zeidenberg, declined to comment. Loudon consented to a bar him from serving as an executive at a public company, without denying the SEC’s allegations, according to the regulator. BP declined to comment.

The deal to buy TravelCenters of America Inc. for about $1.3 billion gave the British oil major access to a network of US gas stations. At the time of the transaction, TravelCenters had a network of 281 locations in 44 states.

Since the work-from-home era began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SEC has brought multiple insider-trading cases involving information overheard or seen while working from home with a significant other.

According to the SEC, Loudon’s eavesdropping extended abroad. While traveling in Rome, the SEC said Loudon sat nearby his wife while she worked on the TravelCenters deal from a small rented apartment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts