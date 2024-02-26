Dolphin Drilling order backlog rises above $1bn in Q4 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Dolphin Drilling order backlog rises above $1bn in Q4 results

By Mathew Perry
26/02/2024, 8:08 am
© Supplied by Big PartnershipDolphin Drilling
Dolphin Drilling headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-headquartered Dolphin Drilling (OSE:DDRIL) has announced its fourth quarter (Q4) results as the company’s order backlog rises above $1.1 billion (£870m).

The Oslo-listed offshore drilling firm said its revenue backlog included $480m (£) in firm orders and $674m in letters of intent (LOI) and options periods.

The company announced total revenues in the fourth quarter of $23.6 million and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) result of $2.8m.

Dolphin also completed the acquisition of the Paul B. Loyd Jr and Transocean Leader rigs it announced in June last year, as well as entering a five and a half year master service agreement with Harbour Energy.

Dolphin said it purchased the rigs for $49m, and subsequent contract negotiations revealed an estimated EBITDA backlog to $150m for the Paul B. Loyd, Jr.

In other deals closed in the fourth quarter, Dolphin said it signed one contract and one (LOI) for the Borgland Dolphin rig for operations in the UK representing a minimum 637 days, with a total revenue backlog in excess of $150m.

© Supplied by Fredrik Helliesen/Do
The Borgland Dolphin

Dolphin said the contracts include options which can extend the total backlog to three and a half years.

Dolphin also signed a Letter of Award with Oil India Ltd for a minimum 14-month drilling campaign in India equivalent to revenue backlog of $156m including
other services.

Dolphin continues to build backlog

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Dolphin Drilling chief executive officer  Bjørnar Iversen,: “We continue to build backlog on our rigs, allowing us to reactivate and put our rigs back into operational service which should bode well for attractive longer-term shareholder returns.

“We are particularly pleased to report of a successful closing of the earlier announced rig purchase of Paul B. Loyd, Jr.

“The acquisition and later-on firming up a multi-year drilling campaign with the
leading UK oil and gas producer Harbour Energy shows the depth and experience of
Dolphin Drilling’s in-house capabilities.”

Mr Iverson said the offshore drilling rig supply has been “in free-fall since 2014”, with 185 retired or scrapped drillships and semisubmersible rigs countered with only a limited number of new rigs entering the global fleet.

“Consequently, Dolphin Drilling is well-positioned to secure contracts at
attractive levels, benefitting from current market improvements and an
attractive positioning in the niche moored semisubmersible market,” Mr Iversen said.

 

