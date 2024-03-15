CCU International delivers capture tech for Flue2Chem project

CCU International, alongside the University of Sheffield, has developed a new refinement and capture system for the Flue2Chem project.

The global project aims to examine the conversion of carbon dioxide emissions into everyday consumer products.

CCU International and the University of Sheffield have delivered their new capture system to the project, in a move the former described as “a significant step towards potentially reducing the reliance on oil and gas extraction for consumer goods (and other chemistry-based products) manufacturing.”

Beena Sharma, chief executive and co-founder of CCU International commented: “Capturing carbon dioxide and utilising it back into the industry supports a circular carbon economy and makes significant contributions to net-zero goals.

“This project highlights the importance of collaboration, and we look forward to deploying the technology in the coming months to a second emitter site in Scotland.”

The first stage of the Flue2Chem project will involve capturing biogenic carbon from the flue gas emissions at the Holmen Iggesund Paperboard Mill in Cumbria.

Ian Black, representing Holmen Iggesund, said: “The first gas samples have been extracted for analysis.

“Work will continue over the coming days and weeks to enable the study and optimisation of the carbon capture process and equipment during this planned operational period and supply carbon dioxide into the rest of the project.”

On January 18th, the carbon capture equipment developed by CCU International and the University of Sheffield was delivered to the site.

The Flue2Chem project, supported by the UK Government through Innovate UK, The project targets the transformation of CO2 emissions into surfactants, the active ingredients in household cleaning products.

Ms Sharma added: “Our technology has been designed to not just capture but to also refine the CO2 to any grade, therefore providing multiple options for both utilisation and storage.

“We do this by providing technology that has a small footprint, is modularised, scalable, cost-effective and does not use any hazardous substances.”

If successful, the Flue2Chem project will provide a foundation for the development of commercial-scale harvesting of non-virgin fossil carbon from industrial chimneys for the production of detergents and other consumer goods