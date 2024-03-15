CCU International delivers capture tech for Flue2Chem project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

CCU International delivers capture tech for Flue2Chem project

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2024, 6:58 am
© Supplied by CCU InternationalBeena Sharma, CEO of CCU International, working on the capture technology at the Flue2Chem project.
Beena Sharma, CEO of CCU International.

CCU International, alongside the University of Sheffield, has developed a new refinement and capture system for the Flue2Chem project.

The global project aims to examine the conversion of carbon dioxide emissions into everyday consumer products.

CCU International and the University of Sheffield have delivered their new capture system to the project, in a move the former described as “a significant step towards potentially reducing the reliance on oil and gas extraction for consumer goods (and other chemistry-based products) manufacturing.”

Beena Sharma, chief executive and co-founder of CCU International commented: “Capturing carbon dioxide and utilising it back into the industry supports a circular carbon economy and makes significant contributions to net-zero goals.

“This project highlights the importance of collaboration, and we look forward to deploying the technology in the coming months to a second emitter site in Scotland.”

The first stage of the Flue2Chem project will involve capturing biogenic carbon from the flue gas emissions at the Holmen Iggesund Paperboard Mill in Cumbria.

Ian Black, representing Holmen Iggesund, said: “The first gas samples have been extracted for analysis.

“Work will continue over the coming days and weeks to enable the study and optimisation of the carbon capture process and equipment during this planned operational period and supply carbon dioxide into the rest of the project.”

On January 18th, the carbon capture equipment developed by CCU International and the University of Sheffield was delivered to the site.

The Flue2Chem project, supported by the UK Government through Innovate UK, The project targets the transformation of CO2 emissions into surfactants, the active ingredients in household cleaning products.

Ms Sharma added: “Our technology has been designed to not just capture but to also refine the CO2 to any grade, therefore providing multiple options for both utilisation and storage.

“We do this by providing technology that has a small footprint, is modularised, scalable, cost-effective and does not use any hazardous substances.”

If successful, the Flue2Chem project will provide a foundation for the development of commercial-scale harvesting of non-virgin fossil carbon from industrial chimneys for the production of detergents and other consumer goods

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts