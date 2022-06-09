Platts’ Brent assessments to include WTI from 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Platts’ Brent assessments to include WTI from 2023

Platts will include WTI Midland in its Dated Brent assessment from June 2023 - the first time a non-North Sea grade will be used to help set oil's most important benchmark.
By Andrew Dykes
09/06/2022, 11:55 am
© Supplied by TotalShetland energy hub
Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland

Platts will include WTI Midland in its Dated Brent assessment from June 2023 – the first time a non-North Sea grade will be used to help set oil’s most important benchmark.

WTI Midland will be added to the existing basket of Norwegian and UK grades included in the current Dated Brent, Cash BFOE and related assessments, used as a reference point for around two-thirds of the world’s oil trade, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday.

The existing five crude oil grades currently used for the light, sweet North Sea crude benchmark are Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll, the last of which was added in 2018.

However, output from the fields is in long-term decline, with Platts now looking to shore up physical supplies to support the price benchmark over the coming years.

In its earlier consultations on the move, Platts said a value for a free-on-board (FOB) equivalent cargo of WTI Midland in the North Sea would be derived by a calculation of an evenly-weighted average of freight values for the five existing ports at Sullom Voe, Hound Point, Sture, Teesside, and Mongstad.

The new pricing assessment will take effect from June 2023 cargo deliveries. The size of cargoes will also be amended to 700,000 barrels – up from 600,000, which has been the standard for some 20 years.

This means that physical cargoes of WTI Midland crude oil could be bid or offered in the Platts Market-On-Close (MOC) price assessment process for Dated Brent from the first publication day in May 2023, and the associated June Cash BFOE value assessed from February 2023, said in a statement.

WTI Midland crude oil is produced mainly in the Permian basin of West Texas.

Part of S&P Global, Platts is an independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

It currently publishes assessments of WTI Midland in both Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean on the basis of cost, insurance and freight (CIF) and delivered at place (DAP).

“These instruments have shown good liquidity in the Platts MOC price assessment process since their inception, providing transparent and robust data points for assessment,” the group added.

S&P Global Commodity Insights global head of established benchmarks, Vera Blei, added: “We are pleased that after an extensive period of consultation and detailed feedback that we identified a clear path forward, built on adding WTI Midland crude oil into the Brent complex. This is the first time that a crude grade from outside of the North Sea will be reflected in the Brent complex, and the inclusion will help ensure a stronger and more robust Brent complex for the decades ahead.”

Ms Blei noted that since US crude export restrictions were lifted in 2015, Midland crude has become a mainstay within the European refining sector and is increasingly part of seaborne market fundamentals.

“We are aware of several sets of bilateral contract amendments in the Brent cash forward market being discussed among North Sea market participants. The complexity and variety of these terms mean that no industry standard is yet to emerge so far ahead of implementation, and Platts looks forward to working with market participants to further define the forward mechanism to be included into the Dated Brent complex,” she added.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts