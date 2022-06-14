Prices are heading higher, Fitch warns on strong demand, Russia squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Prices are heading higher, Fitch warns on strong demand, Russia squeeze

Fitch Ratings has increased its oil and gas price forecast, indicating increased pressure on the European market driven by strong demand.
By Ed Reed
14/06/2022, 11:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergWorkers on the Shell Vito offshore oil platform docked at Kiewit Offshore Services while under construction in Ingleside, Texas, on April 6, 2022
Workers on the Shell Vito offshore oil platform docked at Kiewit Offshore Services while under construction in Ingleside, Texas, on April 6, 2022

Fitch Ratings has increased its oil and gas price forecast, indicating increased pressure on the European market driven by strong demand.

The ratings agency, in a report today, predicted demand would pass 100 million barrels per day in the second half of the year. Demand will grow by 2mn bpd in 2022 and another 2mn bpd in 2023, it said.

Fitch expects Brent to be $105 per barrel in 2022, $85 in 2023 and $65 in 2024. The agency has increased all three prices by $5 from its previous forecast. The 2025 and long term forecast remain the same, at $53 per barrel each.

It also increased WTI prices by $5 per barrel, to $100 in 2022, $81 in 2023 and $62 in 2024.

The agency boosted its oil prices citing new restrictions on seaborne exports of Russian crude. The European Union has banned these flows, which will force a re-routing of its imports.

This package of sanctions has an impact on around 4mn bpd of Russian crude. Germany and Poland have also said they will halt pipeline imports of oil from Russia by the end of this year.

Fitch sees the OPEC+ group, excluding Russia, being able to rebalance the market “if oil prices threaten to rise to levels seen as unsustainable in the medium-and-long term”.

Gas growth

The most striking increase came in Fitch’s Henry Hub assumptions for the year. It now expects this increasingly important global price – which often determines LNG exports from the US Gulf Coast – to be $6.25 per 1,000 cubic feet. This is an increase of 47% from its previous forecast of $4.25.

Fitch attributed higher prices at Henry Hub to growing LNG export capacity. Domestic upstream growth has been “modest”, despite higher prices.

More LNG facilities in the US are close final investment decisions (FIDs), it said. “Once obtained, [these] will drive long-term demand for natural gas.”

The impact on Henry Hub is more muted in the 2023 and 2024, though. Fitch sees these prices falling to $4 and $3.25 in those years.

Furthermore, Fitch upgraded its TTF price to $25 per 1,000 cubic feet this year, from $20.

The EU expects strong growth in LNG flows to help substitute for Russian supplies. Fitch said the LNG market will “remain tight in the next two years, with Europe competing with Asia for LNG flows, keeping prices high, and more production capacity coming onstream only in the medium term”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts