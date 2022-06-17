Wood appoints new executive president for consulting business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Wood appoints new executive president for consulting business

Engineering giant Wood (LON: WG) has announced the appointment of a new executive president of its consulting business.
By Hamish Penman
17/06/2022, 9:52 am
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House offices in Altens, Aberdeen.

Azad Hessamodini joins the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s leadership team and assumes responsibility for almost 4000 workers across a range of areas, including decarbonisation, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, renewables advisory, asset optimisation and digital solutions.

Wood’s global specialist consultancy business provides technical assistance during the planning, design, building, operation and optimisation of assets, facilities and infrastructure.

It works in a number of end markets including energy, industrial, power, mining and life sciences.

Mr Hessamodini said: “I am delighted to lead Wood’s Consulting business as we enter a new strategic cycle. Our focus will be on finding new opportunities to showcase our deep domain knowledge, breadth of expertise and cross-sector innovation.

“Over the last decade at Wood, I have been proud to work alongside many talented teams delivering global projects for our clients and remain committed to driving forward our future success, in engineering solutions for a net zero future whilst securing the energy needs of today.”

Mr Hessamodini joined Wood in 2011 and boasts more than 25 years’ international experience in the construction, energy, mining, consulting and private equity sectors.

Initially he led the company’s subsea field developments, deep water engineering and asset integrity projects in Asia Pacific.

More recently, Mr Hessamodini served as president of growth and development for consulting, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of growth strategies and global business planning.

Based in Perth, Australia, h takes over from Joe Sczurko, who now leads the environment and infrastructure business, which Wood recently agreed to sell.

Ken Gilmartin, chief operating officer at Wood, said: “Azad is a dynamic and proven leader at Wood with strong client relationships and an in-depth knowledge of our business and the future direction of the company. Under his leadership, the many talented teams in our Consulting business will continue to spearhead our strategic growth in energy security, energy transition and digital solutions.”

