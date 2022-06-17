Wood appoints new executive president for consulting business

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Engineering giant Wood (LON: WG) has announced the appointment of a new executive president of its consulting business.

Azad Hessamodini joins the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s leadership team and assumes responsibility for almost 4000 workers across a range of areas, including decarbonisation, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, renewables advisory, asset optimisation and digital solutions.

Wood’s global specialist consultancy business provides technical assistance during the planning, design, building, operation and optimisation of assets, facilities and infrastructure.

It works in a number of end markets including energy, industrial, power, mining and life sciences.

Mr Hessamodini said: “I am delighted to lead Wood’s Consulting business as we enter a new strategic cycle. Our focus will be on finding new opportunities to showcase our deep domain knowledge, breadth of expertise and cross-sector innovation.

“Over the last decade at Wood, I have been proud to work alongside many talented teams delivering global projects for our clients and remain committed to driving forward our future success, in engineering solutions for a net zero future whilst securing the energy needs of today.”

Mr Hessamodini joined Wood in 2011 and boasts more than 25 years’ international experience in the construction, energy, mining, consulting and private equity sectors.

Initially he led the company’s subsea field developments, deep water engineering and asset integrity projects in Asia Pacific.

More recently, Mr Hessamodini served as president of growth and development for consulting, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of growth strategies and global business planning.

Based in Perth, Australia, h takes over from Joe Sczurko, who now leads the environment and infrastructure business, which Wood recently agreed to sell.

Ken Gilmartin, chief operating officer at Wood, said: “Azad is a dynamic and proven leader at Wood with strong client relationships and an in-depth knowledge of our business and the future direction of the company. Under his leadership, the many talented teams in our Consulting business will continue to spearhead our strategic growth in energy security, energy transition and digital solutions.”