Oil & Gas

Craig International wins multi-million pound, long-term contract with Ineos FPS

Aberdeen firm Craig International has secured a major contract with Ineos FPS, potentially valued at over £20 million.
By Hamish Penman
20/06/2022, 12:01 am
Ineos' Grangemouth oil refinery complex processes oil and gas from the Forties pipeline system from the North Sea.

Following a competitive tender, the global energy procurement specialist has been awarded a five-year deal, with two year options.

Craig International will deliver consolidated procurement services to Ineos FPS – a subsidiary of the petrochemicals giant that manages the integral Forties Pipeline System (FPS) – including the supply of maintenance, repair and operations equipment for its Grangemouth base.

The contract will be delivered by the oilfield services firm’s Aberdeen headquarters, using its bespoke digital platforms – ebuy and ecobuy – which streamline electronic processes to deliver cost and efficiency savings.

This is backed-up by an advanced ecobuy platform to help customers reduce their carbon footprint by enabling the selection of more sustainable products.

It also combines orders to reduce vehicle, and particularly HGV journeys.

Craig International has almost 130 employees, with bases in the UK, South Africa, Canada, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Germany and the US.

Jill MacDonald, joint managing director of Craig International.

Jill MacDonald, joint managing director of Craig International, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ineos FPS to our extensive portfolio of companies supporting the North Sea’s offshore energy industry, after a rigorous and competitive tendering process.

“Our e-commerce and approach to sustainability were major factors in this contract award. As the industry ramps up efforts to support global net zero targets, there is a growing recognition that procurement plays a crucial part in reducing carbon emissions.

“Combining ebuy and ecobuy, we are actively addressing this through a suite of sustainable and technology-driven procurement solutions.

“Ineos FPS has recognised the value of this offering, along with the efficiencies we bring, and we look forward to supporting their operations over the next five years and beyond.”

