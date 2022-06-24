Jadestone hit with stop notice after oil spill incident poses “significant threat”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Jadestone hit with stop notice after oil spill incident poses “significant threat”

Australia’s offshore regulator has issued a prohibition notice to Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) following an oil spill offshore Australia at the Montara oilfield due to immediate and significant threats to the environment as the structural integrity of the FPSO is at risk of failure.
By Damon Evans
24/06/2022, 2:34 am Updated: 24/06/2022, 2:36 am
© Supplied by Jadestone EnergyThe Montara Venture FPSO
On 17 June the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) received notification of an oil spill at Jadestone’s Montara Venture Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, approximately 690km north-west of Darwin.

Production at the facility was ceased when the spill was detected and a hole was subsequently identified in the bottom of the tank of the (FPSO) unit.

However, after NOPSEMA’s response team inspected the facility on Tuesday, they concluded that an “immediate and significant threat to the environment” exists as the cargo oil tank is at risk of structural integrity failure, as it has a temporary containment device plugging the hole. The tank is currently holding 10,000 cubic metres of petroleum.

“Based on this known failure it is now reasonable to conclude that the structural integrity of the remaining cargo oil tanks is uncertain,” noted NOPSEMA.

NOPSEMA inspectors are in the process of confirming volume of oil lost and spill modelling to determine the trajectory and outcome of the spill.

NOPSEMA has issued a prohibition notice to ensure production is not restarted until it is satisfied the structural integrity issues have been rectified and risk of further spill has been mitigated.

NOPSEMA said it will continue to oversee the London-listed company’s response and ensure environmental impacts are being monitored, as well as appropriate actions are being taken to address any impacts.

Oil spill offshore Western Australia at Jadestone’s Montara field, share price dives

Investigation of the root cause of the incident will be ongoing and further enforcements or compliance actions may be taken if appropriate, added the regulator.

Jadestone already suffered two strikes from NOPSEMA last year, reported Australia’s Energy News Bulletin.

NOPSEMA issued Jadestone an Occupational Health and Safety Improvement Notice in September after a dropped object led to a worker rolling their ankle and needed a medevac from its Montara platform in the Timor Sea the previous month.

It was one of two accidents aboard Montara that month, with the first seeing a worker burned from a boiler; however, as the worker was not medevaced, Jadestone said it was under no obligation to inform the regulator, said Energy News Bulletin.

In March Jadestone was slapped with a direction over corrosion concerns, and NOPSEMA said then it remained unhappy with the level of work undertaken by the Singapore-based upstream player to improve the situation on the ageing oil platform.

