Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘Global powerhouse’: Aberdeenshire’s PTL acquires oil and gas business from Black & Decker

Aberdeenshire-based Pipeline Technique (PTL) has created a “global powerhouse” by acquiring the oil and gas business of Stanley Black and Decker.
By Ryan Duff
28/06/2022, 12:01 am
PTL

Aberdeenshire-based Pipeline Technique (PTL) has created a “global powerhouse” by acquiring the oil and gas business of Stanley Black and Decker.

The deal for US-listed Stanley Oil and Gas creates a company with revenues of more than $200m (£163m), specialising in welding, coating and fabrication.

PTL will see its headcount leap from 350 to over 1,000 as a result of the deal and the company has confirmed that 100 of the jobs created will be based in Aberdeenshire.

The deal increases the Inverurie-based firm’s revenues threefold and marks its second acquisition in the past three months after taking on the Norwegian Global Project Services (GPS) business from Global Energy Group.

PTL has not disclosed the value of the acquisition, though Stanley Oil and Gas generated revenues of around $140 million (£114m) in 2021.

Chief executive of PTL Frederic Castrec said: “This deal is a major step forward on our journey of diversification and global growth, and the timing of this acquisition could not be better as the sector undergoes significant change. We will invest in the businesses to deliver rapid growth and help realise our enormous potential.

“This transformational deal opens many doors for PTL. With a strengthened welding, coating, and inspection service offering, we are now a company that can service every area in the energy value chain – from oil and gas to renewables and carbon capture – in any location in the world.”

PTL, backed by private equity firm Bluewater, will acquire the three groups of companies that make up the Oil & Gas division: CRC-Evans, Pipeline Induction Heat (PIH), and Stanley Inspection (including MicroAlloying, part of Stanley Inspection).

Through this acquisition, PTL will be deploying the newly acquired industry-leading technologies to a much wider range of sectors and applications than ever before.

Managing director of Bluewater, Martin Somerville, added: “Having delivered exceptional growth at PTL in the last couple of years, we are delighted to back Frederic and his team in this transformational acquisition of Stanley Oil & Gas.

“This represents another substantial corporate carve-out deal for Bluewater, and we are extremely excited by the growth potential for the combined group.” Pipeline Technique was founded in 1998 by welder Duncan McGregor and subsea engineer Ian Stuart.

Heerema Marine Contractors made an initial investment in the firm 10 years later, before taking sole ownership in 2015.

The business was later acquired by private equity firm Bluewater for an undisclosed fee.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts