G-7 edges closer to ditching pledge to end fossil-fuel financing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

G-7 edges closer to ditching pledge to end fossil-fuel financing

The Group of Seven is moving toward reversing a commitment to halt the financing of overseas fossil-fuel projects by year’s end, a proposal now viewed favourably by most members, according to people familiar with the matter.
By Bloomberg
28/06/2022, 1:59 am
© BloombergVapor from cooling towers of the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Kriel coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Monday, March 21, 2022. A South African court ordered the government to take measures to improve the air quality in a key industrial zone, saying it had breached the constitution by failing to crack down on pollution emitted by power plants operated by Eskom and refineries owned by Sasol Ltd. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Vapor from cooling towers of the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Kriel coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Monday, March 21, 2022. A South African court ordered the government to take measures to improve the air quality in a key industrial zone, saying it had breached the constitution by failing to crack down on pollution emitted by power plants operated by Eskom and refineries owned by Sasol Ltd. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The Group of Seven is moving toward reversing a commitment to halt the financing of overseas fossil-fuel projects by year’s end, a proposal now viewed favourably by most members, according to people familiar with the matter.

G-7 leaders meeting in the Bavarian Alps are converging on a reference to the increased role of gas projects, a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine straining their energy supply.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those who supported financing of new fossil-fuel projects during a meeting with the leaders of African nations on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

“In the present situation we’ll have short-term needs that will require large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries and elsewhere,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Sunday.

The aim should be to convert such infrastructure to hydrogen, to reconcile “short term needs with long term climate needs,” Draghi added.

An updated text of the leaders’ statement shared with Bloomberg News refers to “the important role that increased deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) can play in mitigating potential supply disruptions of pipeline gas, especially to European markets.”

Leaders “acknowledge that publicly supported investment in the gas sector is necessary as a temporary response to the current energy crisis, if implemented in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects,” the text says.

The draft wording in the summit communique, initially backed by host Germany, is gaining traction as Europe races to secure alternatives to Russian gas. The German government has warned that Russia’s moves to limit supply risk a Lehman-like collapse in the energy markets, and Italy has rushed to sign new energy deals with African countries.

A senior official at the French presidency told reporters that it was envisaged gas investments would be permitted in the short-to-medium term on an exceptional basis given the circumstances, while the overall climate objectives as laid out at the UN COP26 summit are maintained.

G-7 Shift

A shift away from the commitment to end funding fossil-fuel projects – firmed up as recently as May despite the energy shock caused by the war – would still represent a setback to global efforts to fight climate change. Such a move would make it harder to rally the rest of the world around more stringent targets and to direct investments toward cleaner sources of energy.

In the May commitment, G-7 nations acknowledged for the first time that fossil-fuel subsidies were incompatible with the Paris Agreement, but acknowledged that investment in the LNG sector was a necessary response to the current crisis “in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

In a separate G-7 declaration issued Monday and backed by partner nations including India, South Africa and Indonesia, leaders reaffirmed their commitments to keep the average temperature increase above pre-industrial levels to well below 2°C and resolved to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C, the same levels agreed to in Paris, and again at COP26 in November.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts