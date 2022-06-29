ExxonMobil seeks heavy lift contractors to deliver proposals for Bass Strait platforms removal

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has launched a commercial technical tender process for decommissioning several of its facilities in Australia’s Bass Strait.

The technical tender will outline approaches to undertaking platform removal activities in the Bass Strait, the company said in a statement.

The technical tender marks an important step in preparing for the eventual decommissioning of several Bass Strait facilities that are to cease production soon.

ExxonMobil is requesting technical submissions from several experienced offshore heavy lift contractors for this initial tender phase, who will each outline how they propose to undertake the platform removal activities required.

As Energy Voice reported previously, Australia could need outside help and equipment, particularly heavy life capability, as it starts a mega offshore decommissioning journey that is expected to cost more than A$50 billion (£27 billion). Significantly, companies with North Sea experience might look to play a role as the market evolves.

“Given the complexity of decommissioning offshore facilities, we expect each vendor will propose a unique approach to platform removal in Bass Strait, based on their capabilities and experience,” said ExxonMobil Australia Chair, Dylan Pugh.

“We will then consider all the options presented, ensuring they meet our own, community and regulator expectations, before moving onto the final commercial tender process next year.”

Over the last few years, ExxonMobil said it has completed around $600 million of early decommissioning works in Bass Strait, including successfully removing the Seahorse and Tarwhine facilities, completing plug and abandonment activities on our Blackback and Whiting wells, and significantly progressing well decommissioning activities on Kingfish B and Mackerel.

“As the operator of some of Australia’s most mature oil and gas fields, Esso Australia is committed to safely and responsibly decommissioning our Bass Strait offshore facilities,” said Pugh.

“As we continue to progress these important early decommissioning works, this technical tender is an important step in preparing for the eventual decommissioning of a number of our facilities that are to cease production in the near future.”