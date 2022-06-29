Oil on canvas: Protestors glue themselves to Kelvingrove artworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oil on canvas: Protestors glue themselves to Kelvingrove artworks

Protestors from the Just Stop Oil group have glued themselves to artwork in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, demanding the government end new oil and gas developments.
By Andrew Dykes
29/06/2022, 5:43 pm
© Supplied by Just Stop Oil(L-R) Just Stop Oil protestors Carmen Lean and Hannah Torrance Bright glued themselves to the frame of a 19th century artwork.
(L-R) Just Stop Oil protestors Carmen Lean and Hannah Torrance Bright glued themselves to the frame of a 19th century artwork.

Protestors from the Just Stop Oil group have glued themselves to artwork in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, demanding the government end new oil and gas developments.

Three supporters of the group have spray-painted messages around the gallery, while two have glued themselves to the frame of a 19th century painting.

Painted by Horatio McCulloch, the work is called ‘My Heart’s in the Highlands’.

In a statement Just Stop Oil called for the government to “end new oil and gas” and for art institutions to join them in “civil resistance.”

Emma Brown, 30, a graduate from Glasgow School of Art said she was taking action in part because “art institutions are failing us.”

“They seem to think it’s enough to put on an exhibition about climate change rather than challenge the government’s genocidal plans to allow new oil and gas. This is unacceptable, it’s not enough to be informed as citizens, we need to be active.

“If you are more angry about the action than about mothers dying of heat stroke in India leaving orphaned babies crying for breastmilk, or about the millions of families in the UK struggling to buy food because of fossil fuel profiteering by the rich then you need to get your priorities straight. What is more priceless? This piece of art or your children’s life?”

“There can be no new fossil fuel projects, it’s insanity and greed.”

Hannah Torrance Bright, 20, a current student at the school said that she was “outraged” and felt she had “no choice” but to resist what she described as the government’s “genocidal plans.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life, the operator of the gallery, said it had closed early due to the protesters, and that conservation teams would work with the police to ascertain the extent of any damage.

Earlier this month activists from the group covered a UK government building in paint, claiming it has “blood on its hands” after approving the Jackdaw gas field.

The action in Glasgow was launched in the wake of a damning report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) which warned that current government plans to tackle global warming will not deliver on legal targets to cut emissions in the coming decades.

The CCC said it found “major failures in delivery programmes towards the achievement of the UK’s climate goals”, and that more should be done to improve energy efficiency.

Committee chairman Lord Deben added: “In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, the country is crying out to end its dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

“I welcome the Government’s restated commitment to net zero, but holes must be plugged in its strategy urgently.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts