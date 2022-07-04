Hummingbird Spirit FPSO set for Ping Petroleum Avalon oilfield

The Hummingbird Spirit FPSO has been given a new lease on life and a new owner; destined for the Ping Petroleum Avalon field in the North Sea.
Last week the vessel, formerly owned by Teekay, arrived in the Cromarty Firth on a wave of uncertainty around its future.
Teekay recently said it intends to deliver the vessel to the buyer in “June/July”, and that the sale covers decommissioning costs.
