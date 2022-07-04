Hummingbird Spirit FPSO set for Ping Petroleum Avalon oilfield

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Hummingbird Spirit FPSO has been given a new lease on life and a new owner; destined for the Ping Petroleum Avalon field in the North Sea.

Last week the vessel, formerly owned by Teekay, arrived in the Cromarty Firth on a wave of uncertainty around its future.

Teekay recently said it intends to deliver the vessel to the buyer in “June/July”, and that the sale covers decommissioning costs.