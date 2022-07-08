Subsea tree awards plummet as inflationary pressures prompt delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Subsea tree awards plummet as inflationary pressures prompt project postponements

Global energy project delays, stemming from tight supply chains, delivered a big blow to subsea tree awards in the first half of the year.
By Hamish Penman
08/07/2022, 11:00 am Updated: 08/07/2022, 11:03 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Subsea tree awards plummet as inflationary pressures prompt delays
Equinor's Rosebank, which will use the Knarr FPSO.

Global energy project delays, stemming from tight supply chains, delivered a big blow to subsea tree awards in the first half of the year.

Research from Westwood Global Energy Group found a 42% decline in units awarded in 1H 2022, compared with the company’s outlook at the start of 2022.

That is despite an 8% year on year increase in recorded subsea tree awards, according to the research firm’s global subsea tracker.

Westwood put the drop down the inflationary pressures currently hampering the supply chain, which are leading to delays in granting contracts.

Subsea trees are placed at the wellhead of a field to monitor and control hydrocarbon flows and are a good gauge of offshore activity.

In June, only the CLOV phase 3, offshore Angola, subsea tree contract was announced, which involves up to five subsea trees.

A worker walks along on an FPSO © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Picture shows; A worker on the CLOV FPSO. Angola. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

This brings the total unit award count for 1H 2022 to 123, a 42% decline compared to Westwood’s January 2022 outlook.

Rising raw material costs have prompted some operators to remodel project economics, prompting delays.

Inflation taking its toll

Among the delayed schemes is Equinor’s (OSLO: EQNR) Rosebank field, West of Shetland.

A final investment decision for the 300 million barrel project had been expected in May, but the Norwegian operator has pushed back sanction date until next year.

There had been speculation that Equinor planned to shelve the project following the announcement of the energy profits levy, something the company dismissed.

Another project hit by postponements include TotalEnergies’ (LON: TTE) Cameia-Golfinho, offshore Angola, whilst Aker Energy’s Pecan project off Ghana has been dropped indefinitely due to concerns about possible future sanctions against Lukoil – the Russia firm has a 38% stake in the field.

Upcoming awards

Subsea tree contract awards Westwood has tipped as ones to watch later this year include Shell’s Gato do Mato, BW Energy’s Maromba Phase 1, both off Brazil, as well as Woodside Energy’s Trion off Mexico.

Despite the impact of project delays, the research body’s full-year 2022-2026 subsea tree demand outlook remains unchanged at approximately 1,540 units.

Shell’s (LON: SHEL) Linnorm field offshore Norway has been excluded from the forecast though, as the oil giant is now “re-evaluating alternative development plans” after it decided against a standalone development for the gas field.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts