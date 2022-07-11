Utility shares rise as UK spares firms from windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Utility shares rise as UK spares firms from windfall tax

Shares in UK utilities climbed after the government said it wouldn’t extend a windfall tax to power generators.
By Bloomberg
11/07/2022, 12:57 pm
An electricity transmission tower near residential houses with lights on in Upminster, UK, on Monday, July 4, 2022. The UK is set to water down one of its key climate change policies as it battles soaring energy prices that have contributed to a cost-of-living crisis for millions of consumers. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

A windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, which will be brought before Parliament this week, won’t apply to electricity generators, the prime minister’s spokesman told reporters. Drax Group, SSE and Centrica all rose on the news.

The proposal was seen as jeopardizing billions of pounds of investment in renewable generation, a key part of cutting emissions by 2050. The tax on oil and gas companies was imposed to help pay for support for households struggling with rising energy bills amid the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades.

The move comes as Boris Johnson plans to step down following a revolt by members of his Conservative party. The premier isn’t supposed to make new policy decisions while he’s in a caretaker role.

“There’s no plans to do that in line with convention, so we will continue to evaluate the scale of the profits and take appropriate steps — but we have no plans to introduce or extend that to that group,” the prime minister’s spokesman Max Blain told reporters.

Drax shares climbed as much as 7.5% to the highest in more than a month, while Centrica advanced as much as 5% and SSE increased 3.9% on the London Stock Exchange.

