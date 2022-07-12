Ellon based Aubin Group lands £4.2m contract in the Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Ellon based Aubin Group lands £4.2m contract in the Middle East

Aubin Group, the Ellon-based developer and supplier of chemical solutions, has secured a two-year contract worth $5 million (£4.2m) to manufacture and supply fluid loss additives to a major drilling company in the Middle East.
By Ryan Duff
12/07/2022, 11:34 am
Developed in-house by Aubin’s research and development team, and manufactured locally in Abu Dhabi, CFL-575 is a high temperature fluid loss additive that can be used in onshore and offshore wells, and is compatible with a wide range of cement types and additives.

The product has proven to be popular in its five years on the market, with sales volume now exceeding 170,000kg per year, 14 times higher than in 2017.

Originally developed to meet the requirements of companies in the Middle East struggling to find a suitable product that performs at high temperatures, the product adds to the Aberdeenshire-based firm’s fluid loss additives portfolio of products.

MENA general manager at Aubin Group, Omar Raafat said: “This contract win is very exciting for Aubin – it not only demonstrates the value this product can add to cementing jobs, it also highlights how universal it is as it continues to be adopted across the region.

“It’s a very agile product, and lots of clients are seeing success within a wide range of environments.

“We are now scaling up production of CFL-575 to meet this growing demand, and we are delighted to be conducting this locally at our manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi.

“A fluid loss additive of this nature was missing in the market.

“We strived to develop a cost-effective fluid loss additive that could maintain performance at high temperatures, in both freshwater and brines.

“That’s what we achieved with CFL-575, and it’s fantastic to see the adoption of this product growing across the Middle East, with continued success.”

