Ellon based Aubin Group lands £4.2m contract in the Middle East

Aubin Group, the Ellon-based developer and supplier of chemical solutions, has secured a two-year contract worth $5 million (£4.2m) to manufacture and supply fluid loss additives to a major drilling company in the Middle East.

Developed in-house by Aubin’s research and development team, and manufactured locally in Abu Dhabi, CFL-575 is a high temperature fluid loss additive that can be used in onshore and offshore wells, and is compatible with a wide range of cement types and additives.

The product has proven to be popular in its five years on the market, with sales volume now exceeding 170,000kg per year, 14 times higher than in 2017.

Originally developed to meet the requirements of companies in the Middle East struggling to find a suitable product that performs at high temperatures, the product adds to the Aberdeenshire-based firm’s fluid loss additives portfolio of products.

MENA general manager at Aubin Group, Omar Raafat said: “This contract win is very exciting for Aubin – it not only demonstrates the value this product can add to cementing jobs, it also highlights how universal it is as it continues to be adopted across the region.

“It’s a very agile product, and lots of clients are seeing success within a wide range of environments.

“We are now scaling up production of CFL-575 to meet this growing demand, and we are delighted to be conducting this locally at our manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi.

“A fluid loss additive of this nature was missing in the market.

“We strived to develop a cost-effective fluid loss additive that could maintain performance at high temperatures, in both freshwater and brines.

“That’s what we achieved with CFL-575, and it’s fantastic to see the adoption of this product growing across the Middle East, with continued success.”