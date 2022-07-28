Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Industry in ‘full growth mode’ as TechnipFMC launches $400m buyback programme

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) said a 10% upswing in revenue showed the energy industry was poised for growth, as the group looks to cut debt and buy back “undervalued” shares.
By Andrew Dykes
28/07/2022, 12:38 pm Updated: 28/07/2022, 12:38 pm
© TechnipFMCTechnipFMC news
Picture shows TechnipFMC Deep Energy, the group's state-of-the-art pipelay vessel.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) said a 10% upswing in revenue showed the energy industry was poised for growth, as the group looks to cut debt and buy back “undervalued” shares.

The subsea-focused offshore services group reported pre-tax profits of $27.6m in its quarterly earnings filings, reversing a $6m loss in the previous quarter.

Total revenue for Q2 stood at just over $1.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA excluding tax charges and credits was $186.5m. Total backlog also grew to over $9bn.

Notably, the engineering group cut debt by more than $530m during the quarter, leaving $1.5bn gross debt and $790m net.

Accordingly, the company’s board authorised a new share repurchase programme, under which it will look to buy back up to $400 million of its outstanding ordinary shares, equivalent to around 14% at Wednesday’s closing price.

The board also reaffirmed its intent to initiate a quarterly dividend during the second half of 2023.

In a statement accompanying the results, chairman and chief executive officer Doug Pferdehirt noted: “Our debt reduction reached an important milestone in the quarter, providing us with the flexibility to initiate shareholder distributions as evidenced by the new share repurchase program.

“We firmly believe that our shares are undervalued, and this action underscores our confidence in the long-term outlook for our company.”

Looking at the wider business environment, Mr Pferdehirt said the first half of the year saw the company secure contracts for 117 subsea trees – nearly double the volume of trees it sold in full-year 2021.

He said the figure served as “further indication that the industry is in full growth mode.”

Indeed, revenue from the group’s subsea unit rose by nearly 10% to $1.4bn, on the back of more activity in Africa, the North Sea and Brazil. Subsea services revenue also rose on last quarter, on the in the wake of greater installation work.

The company hailed significant contract awards for projects including ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail off Guyana, the Equinor Halten East offshore Norway and TotalEnergies’ CLOV3 project in Angola.

Mr Pferdehirt also pointed to an award earlier in July for Equinor’s BM-C-33 project off Brazil which, if taken to final investment decision, would be “one of the single largest integrated awards to date for the industry.”

The group also highlighted the success of Orbital Marine Power in the UK’s recent Contract for Difference (CfD) allocation round, which secured awards to support 7.2MW of multi-turbine projects in Orkney.

Orbital is collaborating with TechnipFMC to accelerate the commercialisation of its tidal stream turbine.

Meanwhile, its surface technologies unit also saw an uptick of 13.5% in Q2 revenues to over $302m, due to growth in drilling and completion activity in North America.

“Based on our results, the growing project pipeline, and the active dialogue with our large and expanding customer base, we expect full-year subsea orders will be up as much as 40% versus the prior year, above our previous forecast of 30%, with orders now approaching $7 billion in 2022,” Mr Pferdehirt said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts