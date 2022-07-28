WATCH: Aberdeen climate camp set up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Aberdeen climate camp set up

Activists set up the Aberdeen Climate Camp today at St Fittick’s Park, Torry, ahead of the weekend's protests.
By Ryan Duff
28/07/2022, 6:30 pm Updated: 28/07/2022, 6:54 pm
Activists set up the Aberdeen Climate Camp today at St Fittick’s Park, Torry, ahead of the weekend’s protests.

Energy Voice’s reporter arrived at the site before the camp’s main tent was set up and spoke with campaigners about their personal reasons for attending the protests.

Speaking with Climate Camp Scotland spokesperson Quan Nguyen, we found out specifically why the activists have set up in Aberdeen for this year’s protest.

Mr Nguyen said: “We are here to protest fossil fuel expansion and to protest for the start of a just transition for fossil fuels to renewable energy but also to support the communities here whose green space is threatened by Aberdeen City Council and the fossil fuels industry and by harbour expansion to the Energy Transition Zone.

“We’re here to hold the governments to account, to hold Aberdeen City Council and all the polluters in the city to account because as I say, this cannot continue.”

Climate Scotland Camps setting up their camp site in Torry, Aberdeen, for the weekend, with city centre demonstrations happening on Sunday and Monday. St Fittick’s Park in Torry.

The 300 protestors anticipated to attend the camp are opposing the UK Government’s decision to allow Shell to drill the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea

This comes as decisions are being made on a new gas-fired power station at Peterhead by Aberdeen City Council and the proposed Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen from Sir Ian Wood.

The latter has been criticised by Friends of St Fittick’s Park, part of the reason Climate Camp Scotland decided to set up in Europe’s energy capital this year.

The protestors claim it will sacrifice St Fittick’s park, “one of local residents’ only green spaces, to industrial development”.

A member of Climate Camp Scotland said: “I’m here today because I’m sick and tired of the same rich oil executives cashing in on killing all of us and I actually want to see a change.

“I’ve lived in Aberdeen and I have family who live here and I’ve seen the way this city has been treated in pursuit of profit and it’s not going to stand anymore and I’m not going to stand for it.”

