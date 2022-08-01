First oil from Norway’s Nova oil field supports UK at ‘crucial time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

First oil from Norway’s Nova oil field supports UK at ‘crucial time’

Wintershall Dea has begun first oil production at its operated Nova field in the Norwegian North Sea.
By Ryan Duff
01/08/2022, 10:57 am
Nova oil field
A rendering of the Nova field development.

Wintershall Dea has begun first oil production at its operated Nova field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The expected recoverable gross reserves from the field are estimated at 90 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), of which the majority will be oil.

The field has been developed as a tieback to the nearby Gjøa platform, operated by Neptune Energy, which provides gas lift and water injection as well as a hydrocarbon export route.

Nova can be found 74.6 miles northwest of Bergen, in the Norweigan sector of the North Sea.

It consists of two subsea templates, one with three oil producers and one with three water injectors.

Neptune said the development will support UK and European energy security at a crucial time.

Wintershall Dea added: “It comes on stream at a time where Europe needs every additional barrel it can get.”

The addition of new tie-backs also extends the platform’s economic lifetime – a boost for Wintershall Dea, which has a 28% share in Gjøa.

Neptune Energy’s director of operations in Norway Martin Borthne said: “As the operator of the Nova brownfield project involving all topside modifications, Neptune Energy thanks the Nova licence owners for selecting the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa platform as their host and commends Wintershall Dea on the safe and successful start-up of the Nova field.

“It is the third subsea field to be tied back to the Gjøa platform, and will support UK and European energy security at a crucial time.

“Nova also adds valuable resources and prolongs the economic life of the installation and the other fields connected to Gjøa. Partly electrified with hydro power from shore, Gjøa is becoming the efficient, low-carbon hub it was designed to be.”

Nova Oil Feild ownership

The German company is partnered with Sval Energi, Pandion Energy Norge, and OKEA in the field.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the Nova field with a 45% share.

Sval Energy owns and owns an equal share in Nova and Pandion Energy Norge owns 10%.

Norway’s OKEA acquired 6% of the Nova field’s stake from Wintershall Dea in May. The completion of this agreement is expected for the last quarter of this year, at which point, Wintershall Dea’s share will be lowered to 39%.

Wintershall Dea chief technology officer Hugo Dijkgraaf commented: “With the start-up of the major project Nova, Wintershall Dea is now operating three subsea production fields in Norway.

“We are expanding our subsea technology expertise and meanwhile three further tieback developments, including Dvalin, are in the planning.

“As a subsea operator, we are committed to making the most of the infrastructure that Norway has spent decades developing, as well as maintaining a low-carbon intensity portfolio while producing the energy that Europe needs.”

