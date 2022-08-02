PTTEP to spend $300m on Thailand’s first CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

PTTEP to spend $300m on Thailand’s first CCS project

PTT Exploration & Production (PTTEP) said it will spend $300 million to develop Thailand’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Arthit offshore gas field as the state-backed upstream player eyes its net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
02/08/2022, 5:40 am
Offshore platform at Erawan, operated by PTTEP, in the Gulf of Thailand.

The CCS project, expected to store 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), is currently in the preliminary front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase. A final investment decision is expected in late 2023, PTTEP said in its H1 financial results, released yesterday. The CCS facility is planned to start operating by 2026.

Montri Rawanchaikul, chief executive of PTTEP, said that regarding Thailand’s commitment to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 and Net Zero GHG Emissions in 2065, PTTEP is determined to take part in managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and tackling global warming issues.

PTTEP plans to carry out more feasibility studies for CCS projects in Thailand. Japanese companies Inpex and JGC are working with the Thai upstream player to explore potential CCS developments.

PTTEP is also collaborating with its parent PTT, a national energy holdings group, and its subsidiaries to establish a “Thailand Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Consortium” for the study and adoption of CCUS in the country’s industrial sector.

Montri has said that PTTEP’s next CCS project will be at Sinphuhorm, a national gas condensate production facility in Udon Thani and Knon Kaen provinces, reported the Bangkok Post.

