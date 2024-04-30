Deltic struggles with Pensacola farm-out as it blames windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Deltic struggles with Pensacola farm-out as it blames windfall tax

By Ryan Duff
30/04/2024, 7:48 am Updated: 30/04/2024, 8:10 am
© Supplied by Deltic Energyshell deltic
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Deltic Energy (AIM: DELT) has given an update on its Pensacola farm-out process, saying it has struggled to find someone to put up cash amid UK fiscal uncertainty.

The firm, with a 30% stake in Pensacola, has said that be required to withdraw from the Pensacola licence and transfer its interest in Pensacola to the Joint Venture partners if a deal is not made by the end of May.

Drilling and assessment Pensacola recently confirmed it as the largest discovery in the southern North Sea in a decade as 72.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in a gas and oil case.

Deltic wrote: “The board believes that accessing traditional equity capital, as the company has successfully done in the past, is unlikely to be a viable option to allow Deltic to meet its 30% share of the Pensacola well.”

The firm values its share in Pensacola to be £15 million.

It comes after Deltic successfully farmed out two hot projects– the Pensacola discovery and Selene exploration prospect – to Shell in recent years, with both to be drilled by the Valaris 123 jack-up starting in July.

Alongside its ongoing farm-out process, Deltic said it will consider alternative sources of capital and non-traditional funding structures to mitigate costs and/or secure its equity position in the Pensacola well.

However, the firm said that there is no guarantee that the needed capital will be available on time.

Deltic continued: “It is particularly frustrating for the Company as a recently commissioned Competent Person’s Report by RPS Energy assessed Pensacola as having a 2C NPV10 of approximately USD$200 million net to Deltic, representing a multiple of the Company’s current market capitalisation.”

Windfall tax woes

The business blames the UK’s controversial energy profits levy, or windfall tax, for creating fiscal instability and creating difficulties for its farm-out process.

Since the introduction of the windfall tax 90% of UK operators have cut spending in UK waters.

This has led to firms such as the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, looking overseas to diversify its portfolio.

Graham Swindells, chief executive of Deltic Energy, commented: “The struggle to find a way forward on a project like Pensacola, which is one of the largest discoveries in the North Sea in recent decades, is a real-world consequence of our political leadership using the nationally important oil and gas industry as a political football at a time when energy security is of paramount importance.

“Given the impact of fiscal and political uncertainty on investment decisions we have seen a shift away from investment in larger standalone projects, like Pensacola, towards more affordable, lower risk opportunities which defer decommissioning or increase infrastructure life such as Selene, and the Company’s Syros prospect in the Central North Sea, where we have seen an enhanced level of interest.

“We look forward to the start of drilling operations on the high impact Selene exploration well, in which Deltic is fully carried for the estimated cost of the success case well, which remains due to spud in July 2024. In the meantime, we will continue to pursue all avenues to progress Pensacola and will update the market in due course.”

Recommended for you

Tags