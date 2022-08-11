Inpex repeats Abadi LNG start-up eyed in early 2030s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inpex repeats Abadi LNG start-up eyed in early 2030s

Japan’s Inpex has reiterated that it is targeting start-up of the stalled Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia in the early 2030s.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
11/08/2022, 2:55 am Updated: 11/08/2022, 5:55 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockInpex operates the Masela Block offshore Indonesia
During its 1H results, Inpex said it is continuing “negotiations with the Indonesian government and concerned parties for the re-revision of the plan of development, aiming to reach FID in the second half of the 2020s.”

The company added it is carrying out a “comprehensive study of measures including introduction of CCUS to make the project cleaner and further reduce costs and promote the project as a competitive and clean project with the aim of commencing production in the early 2030s.”

Inpex, operator of the Masela Block, said in August 2021 that it did not plan to take a final investment decision (FID) until around 2024-2025, two years later than previous guidance of 2022-2023. The latest announcement represents a further delay for the project’s FID.

The Masela development has long struggled to gain traction. Moreover, Shell’s divestment process has so far been unsuccessful, adding further uncertainty for the stalled project, which holds 360 billion cubic metres (cm) of gas in the Abadi field.

As Energy Voice reported recently, the Indonesian government is directing national oil company Pertamina to buy Shell’s (LON:SHEL) 35% equity in the proposed Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia that is led by Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605).

It remains to be seen if the national oil company is willing to buy out Shell and whether it has the resources to do so. Some industry experts have suggested that the government of Indonesia should shift its focus to encouraging Shell to remain invested in the proposed 9.5 million tonne per year LNG development instead of pushing Pertamina to acquire the supermajor’s stake.

