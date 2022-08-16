Nominations now open for OEUK Awards 2022

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) are on the hunt for the energy industry’s brightest stars, innovators and champions as nominations are open for the trade body’s 2022 awards.

Scheduled for the 8th of December at P&J Live, the awards aim to celebrate “the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals across the sector”.

Sponsored by Shell UK, this year the awards have four new categories; Early Career Professional of the Year Award, People and Culture Award, Operator of the Year and Supply Chain Company of the Year.

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by OPITO

Early Career Professional of the Year

Energy Transition Award – sponsored by the North Sea Transition Authority

People & Culture Award

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award

Operator of the Year Award

Supply Chain Company of the Year Award

OEUK’s chief executive, Deirdre Michie OBE, said: “Our awards are a highlight of the industry calendar and a great opportunity to shine a light on the fantastic work and innovation of our people and skills as we navigate our journey to net zero.

“It has been a challenging year for the sector as we work collectively to ensure security of energy supply for the UK whilst we have been faced with obstacles at home and abroad.

“However, our hard working and talented people have continued to provide the vital energy that we need for homes, hospitals and industries.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the key role our companies and individuals are playing, and continue to play, across the offshore energy sector.”

Shell senior vice-president, UK conventional oil & gas, Simon Roddy added: “Shell is proud to support the OEUK awards that recognises the exceptional people of the UK’s oil and gas industry.

“The North Sea has been the backbone of the UK’s energy system for decades, providing much needed energy security. And, thanks to the skills, innovation and entrepreneurial mindset of the industry’s workforce the North Sea will remain a critical part of the UK’s energy system as we transition.”