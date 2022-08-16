Nominations now open for OEUK Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Nominations now open for OEUK Awards 2022

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) are on the hunt for the energy industry’s brightest stars, innovators and champions as nominations are open for the trade body's 2022 awards.
By Ryan Duff
16/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK awards 2022

Scheduled for the 8th of December at P&J Live, the awards aim to celebrate “the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals across the sector”.

Sponsored by Shell UK, this year the awards have four new categories; Early Career Professional of the Year Award, People and Culture Award, Operator of the Year and Supply Chain Company of the Year.

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

  • Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by OPITO
  • Early Career Professional of the Year
  • Energy Transition Award – sponsored by the North Sea Transition Authority
  • People & Culture Award
  • Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award
  • Operator of the Year Award
  • Supply Chain Company of the Year Award

OEUK’s chief executive, Deirdre Michie OBE, said: “Our awards are a highlight of the industry calendar and a great opportunity to shine a light on the fantastic work and innovation of our people and skills as we navigate our journey to net zero.

“It has been a challenging year for the sector as we work collectively to ensure security of energy supply for the UK whilst we have been faced with obstacles at home and abroad.

“However, our hard working and talented people have continued to provide the vital energy that we need for homes, hospitals and industries.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the key role our companies and individuals are playing, and continue to play, across the offshore energy sector.”

Shell senior vice-president, UK conventional oil & gas, Simon Roddy added: “Shell is proud to support the OEUK awards that recognises the exceptional people of the UK’s oil and gas industry.

“The North Sea has been the backbone of the UK’s energy system for decades, providing much needed energy security.  And, thanks to the skills, innovation and entrepreneurial mindset of the industry’s workforce the North Sea will remain a critical part of the UK’s energy system as we transition.”

