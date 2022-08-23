Video: Just Stop Oil protestors form roadblocks at ‘critical oil terminals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Video: Just Stop Oil protestors form roadblocks at ‘critical oil terminals’

A group of 50 Just Stop Oil supporters formed roadblocks to disrupt supplies from two oil facilities this morning to demand that the government end new oil and gas projects in the UK.
By Ryan Duff
23/08/2022, 11:53 am
© Supplied by Just Stop OilJust Stop Oil roadblock
Just Stop Oil protestors forming roadblocks in Essex and Warwickshire.

30 people showed up for the protest in Essex, blocking St. Clements Way, a road used in the route to and from the Navigator terminal and occupying the Grays oil terminal in Thurrock.

Just Stop Oil also shared on Twitter that protestors have occupied the Grays depot and say “the disruption will stop when the government agrees to halt new oil and gas”.

Additionally, 20 more protestors were in attendance in north Warwickshire, where they “attempted to block Trinity Road and Piccadilly Way” these are the two main access roads to the  Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

After stopping a tanker in Warwickshire and bringing traffic to a standstill, two protestors mounted the vehicle.

It has been reported that five people are occupying two tunnels that have been dug under St Clements Way and London Road in Grays, Essex while four people are occupying a further two tunnels that have been dug near the Kingsbury Terminal in Warwickshire.

Essex police said officers had arrested 18 people at three locations in Thurrock after receiving reports of disruption from just after 6 am. The force said it was “responding to reports of people at height” at one site, adding: “This may require specialist equipment to bring them down safely.”

A recent government statement reported that Just Stop Oil’s protests had cost police £5.9m already so far in 2022, according to Priti Patel.

A retired teacher from Kendal protesting in Essex today, 72-year-old Catherine Rennie-Nash, said: “I am beyond angry about the government’s plans to allow more oil and gas projects in the UK.

“I have no choice but to be in civil resistance. We need to understand that the government isn’t protecting us.

“The cost of living crisis is a choice, sky-high fuel bills is a choice, new oil and gas is a choice.

“Government is allowing companies to steal our wealth and destroy our future, they are criminals.”

20-year-old Newcastle University student, Anna Holland, who was protesting near Kingsbury said: “If you’re still debating whether to get involved in action against the government and the oil industry, ask yourself: do I want the rest of my life to look like this?

“Do I want this year – with the cost of living crisis, climate breakdown, deadly weather – to be the best year of the 2020s?

“Because that’s the reality we face if we don’t take action and make change now.”

Just Stop Oil have protests planned for the 1st of October at Westminster.

© Supplied by Just Stop Oil Just Stop Oil protestors forming roadblocks in Essex and Warwickshire.
