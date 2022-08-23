Video: Just Stop Oil protestors form roadblocks at ‘critical oil terminals’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of 50 Just Stop Oil supporters formed roadblocks to disrupt supplies from two oil facilities this morning to demand that the government end new oil and gas projects in the UK.

30 people showed up for the protest in Essex, blocking St. Clements Way, a road used in the route to and from the Navigator terminal and occupying the Grays oil terminal in Thurrock.

Just Stop Oil also shared on Twitter that protestors have occupied the Grays depot and say “the disruption will stop when the government agrees to halt new oil and gas”.

Just Stop Oil haven't received a meaningful statement from the government that they are going to halt the planning or approval of over 40 new oil and gas projects by 2025 When we do the disruption will end immediately Video Credit: London News Pictureshttps://t.co/gDGfSqkyPa pic.twitter.com/dWPsha8DcS — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) August 23, 2022

Additionally, 20 more protestors were in attendance in north Warwickshire, where they “attempted to block Trinity Road and Piccadilly Way” these are the two main access roads to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

After stopping a tanker in Warwickshire and bringing traffic to a standstill, two protestors mounted the vehicle.

It has been reported that five people are occupying two tunnels that have been dug under St Clements Way and London Road in Grays, Essex while four people are occupying a further two tunnels that have been dug near the Kingsbury Terminal in Warwickshire.

Essex police said officers had arrested 18 people at three locations in Thurrock after receiving reports of disruption from just after 6 am. The force said it was “responding to reports of people at height” at one site, adding: “This may require specialist equipment to bring them down safely.”

A recent government statement reported that Just Stop Oil’s protests had cost police £5.9m already so far in 2022, according to Priti Patel.

A retired teacher from Kendal protesting in Essex today, 72-year-old Catherine Rennie-Nash, said: “I am beyond angry about the government’s plans to allow more oil and gas projects in the UK.

“I have no choice but to be in civil resistance. We need to understand that the government isn’t protecting us.

“The cost of living crisis is a choice, sky-high fuel bills is a choice, new oil and gas is a choice.

“Government is allowing companies to steal our wealth and destroy our future, they are criminals.”

20-year-old Newcastle University student, Anna Holland, who was protesting near Kingsbury said: “If you’re still debating whether to get involved in action against the government and the oil industry, ask yourself: do I want the rest of my life to look like this?

“Do I want this year – with the cost of living crisis, climate breakdown, deadly weather – to be the best year of the 2020s?

“Because that’s the reality we face if we don’t take action and make change now.”

Just Stop Oil have protests planned for the 1st of October at Westminster.