Hibiscus Petroleum’s UK segment achieves ‘healthy profit margins’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Hibiscus Petroleum’s UK segment achieves ‘healthy profit margins’

Malaysian-based Hibiscus Petroleum has released its Q4 reports for the financial year, ending the 30th of June 2022, reporting gross profits of £45.84 million.
By Ryan Duff
24/08/2022, 8:11 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 8:30 am
Hibiscus

Malaysian-based Hibiscus Petroleum has released its Q4 reports for the financial year, ending the 30th of June 2022, reporting gross profits of £45.84 million.

The report states that the UK generated revenues of £62.45m for Hibiscus, selling  685,255 billion barrels of petroleum liquids (bbls) of crude oil.

The total revenue brought in by the crude oil sold came out at £51.37 m, while the total revenue generated from gas for the firm was £11.08 m.

Hibiscus writes “contribution to revenue from the sale of gas was more significant in the Current Year due to significantly higher gas prices.”

According to the company, both the average daily oil equivalent production rate and the average uptime were low, standing at 2,119 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and 68% respectively.

The company explains: “Operational performance was affected by a planned Offshore Turnaround of the Anasuria FPSO which commenced on 17 June 2022 and was subsequently completed on 17 July 2022.”

Hibiscus say that this work was undertaken to improve the reliability and integrity of the vessel to insure a safe offshore working environment.

In addition to the turnaround in May of last year, a critical component of the subsea infrastructure was found to be malfunctioning.

According to Hibiscus: “The critical component relates to a production riser that transports produced crude oil to the Anasuria FPSO.

“This component has been isolated from the primary production system.

“The impact of this temporary isolation is a lower overall daily production rate from the Anasuria Cluster which will continue until the failed component is replaced.”

The Malaysian firm reportedly paid £12.06 in tax for its UK segment during the course of the financial year.

The company reports that its total revenue from the current quarter is £20.16, bringing in £17.29 million from the 162,957 bbls sold and £2.87 m from gas production.

Much like in the UK Hibiscus found that the average daily oil equivalent production rate and the average uptime were low across the company reporting 1,884 boe per day and 61% respectively.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts