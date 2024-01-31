Who won? A look at the latest North Sea licences being dished out by NSTA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Who won? A look at the latest North Sea licences being dished out by NSTA

The second tranche of the 33rd offshore licensing round sees 17 companies awarded North Sea licences
By Mathew Perry & Andrew Dykes
31/01/2024, 4:25 pm Updated: 31/01/2024, 5:16 pm
© Shutterstock / Mike Mareennorth sea licences
17 companies have been offered licences, spanning some 74 blocks and part-blocks.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has issued 24 new exploration licences as part of the second tranche of its latest Licensing Round, with oil majors Shell, BP and TotalEnergies among the winners.

A total of 17 companies have been offered licences, spanning some 74 blocks and part-blocks.

Equinor received the most blocks in this tranche, securing 14 blocks across two licences (one shared with its recently acquired subsidiary Suncor Energy).

TotalEnergies, Shell, Orcadian Energy and NEO Energy round out the top five firms securing the highest number of blocks.

All blocks offered in this tranche lie in the Central North Sea, Northern North Sea, and West of Shetland areas.

© Supplied by North Sea Transition
Blocks awarded on the UKCS in Tranche 2 of the 33rd NSTA Licensing Round.

The bulk of awards contain firm work commitments to desktop studies and seismic, almost all of which are on a “drill or drop” basis.

Alongside the supermajors, the NSTA also awarded licences to several smaller firms including Painted Wolf Resources, Parkmead (E&P) and North Sea Natural Resources.

Malaysian firms Ping Petroleum and Anasuria Hibiscus UK, a subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum, each received one licence as did Australian newcomers Harvester Energy and Triangle Energy.

Harvester received two licence covering one block each while Triangle Energy partners Orcadian Energy across nine blocks.

Existing North Sea operators EnQuest, Apache, Deltic Energy, ENI, Waldorf Production, Ithaca Energy and Dana Petroleum round out the licence awards.

Dana also received a licence for its Triton FPSO alongside Tailwind Mistral (owned by Serica Energy) and Waldorf Production.

Central North Sea

The majority of licences awarded in Tranche 2 of the 33rd NSTA Licensing Round are located in the Central North Sea.

© Supplied by North Sea Transition
Blocks awarded in the Central North Sea in Tranche 2 of the 33rd NSTA licensing round.

The NSTA awarded licences to operators covering the following blocks:

  • Parkmead (E&P) (with Orcadian Energy): 14/15a, 14/20d, 15/11a
  • Anasuria Hibiscus UK: 15/13c, 15/18c
  • NEO Energy (with Ithaca): 15/22b, 15/23b & 15/27a, 15/28a
  • NEO Energy (with Shell UK): 211/11, 211/16b
  • Ping Petroleum: 21/1b, 21/6a, 21/7b
  • Harvester Energy: 22/12b & 29/7b
  • Dana Petroleum: 22/10b, 22/15c, 23/6, 23/11b, 23/16e (plus 21/30g for its Trition FPSO)
  • BP: 23/16d, 23/17
  • Deltic Energy: 22/24, 22/25e & 29/4b
  • Shell UK: 30/2e, 30/3c
  • Orcadian Energy (with Triangle Energy UK): 29/16, 29/17, 29/18, 29/19, 29/21, 29/22, 29/23. 29/27, 29/28
  • North Sea Natural Resources: 20/28, 20/29, 20/30a, 21/26a
  • Painted Wolf Resources: 21/30h, 22/26e

Northern North Sea

Further north, the latest tranche of NSTA 33rd licensing round sees a total of six operators awarded 10 blocks in the Northern North Sea area.

© Supplied by NSTA
Blocks awarded in the Northern North Sea area in Tranche 2 of the 33rd NSTA licensing round.

Commenting on its licence awards, a spokesperson for Equinor said: “These licences expand upon Equinor’s current positions on the UK continental shelf and are in line with Equinor’s strategy to prioritise infrastructure-led exploration and, specifically for the UK, cross-border exploration and developments.

“Equinor was previously offered four licences (three as operator) in the first tranche of awards.

“All these offers are not only important to the energy industry that supports around 200,000 jobs in the UK, but are also key to securing domestic supply to strengthen energy security for the UK.”

The Equinor spokesperson acceptance of the offers and finalisation of details is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The operators awarded licences in the Northern North Sea include:

  • NEO Energy (with Shell UK): 211/11, 211/16b
  • Equinor: 3/10c, 3/14f, 3/15f, 3/19d, 3/20c
  • EnQuest Heather (with Waldorf Production UK): 9/1, 9/2c
  • Apache Beryl: 9/18f

West of Shetland

Just three operators received blocks in the West of Shetland area, with supermajors TotalEnergies and Shell partnering on a licence covering 10 blocks.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Shell UK has been awarded a number of additional exploration licences in the UK’s 33rd Licensing Round.

“New exploration is important to back up the key role domestic oil and gas production plays in delivering security of energy supply to the UK.

“It also supports Shell’s aim to deliver more value with less emissions as we continue our journey towards becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.”

© Supplied by NSTA
Blocks awarded in the West of Shetland area in Tranche 2 of the 33rd NSTA licensing round.

Meanwhile Equinor received a licence covering alongside Suncor Energy UK, which the Norwegian state-owned firm acquired in 2023.

The licences awarded by the NSTA cover the following blocks:

  • TotalEnergies (with Shell UK): 213/15b, 213/19, 213/20, 213/24b, 213/25, 213/29b, 213/30a, 214/11b, 214/16, 214/21
  • Equinor (with subsidiary Suncor Energy UK): 205/1b, 205/2b, 205/3, 205/6, 205/7, 213/23, 213/24a, 213/28, 213/29a

 

