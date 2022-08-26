Neptune Energy confirms new oil and gas in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Neptune Energy confirms new oil and gas in Norway

London-based Neptune Energy announced a new commercial oil discovery at the Ofelia exploration well, near the Gjøa field in Norway.
By Ryan Duff
26/08/2022, 10:53 am Updated: 26/08/2022, 1:15 pm
The Gjøa platform
The Gjøa platform

London-based Neptune Energy announced a new commercial oil discovery at the Ofelia exploration well, near the Gjøa field in Norway.

The preliminary estimate of recoverable volume is in the range of 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Neptune has completed drilling of the Ofelia well and said it has encountered oil in the Agat formation.

North of the well there is a potential upside of around 10 mmboe recoverable gas in the shallower Kyrre formation, which Neptune said brings the total recoverable volume to approximately 26-49 mmboe.

This comes days after Neptune announced it had begun drilling on the 10th well on the Cygnus field.

Located less than 10 miles north of the Gjøa field at a depth of over 1120 feet, Ofelia is being considered for development as a tie-back to the Gjøa semi-submersible platform.

The Ofelia drilling program has confirmed an oil/water contact at 8658 feet total vertical depth.

Ofelia, drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, will then work in parallel with the company’s recent oil and gas discovery at Hamlet.

This marks the third discovery from Neptune in the Agat formation, a reservoir which until recently was not part of established exploration models on the Norwegian Shelf.

The two previous discoveries were:

  • The Duva field, which is now online and being operated by Neptune.
  • Hamlet which has estimated recoverable volumes between 8-24 mmboe.

These recent discoveries contribute to the opening of a new geological play in Norway and can add additional new volumes to the Neptune-operated Gjøa field.

Gjøa is electrified with power from shore and produces at less than half the average carbon intensity of Norwegian Continental Shelf fields.

Neptune Energy’s managing director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “I am pleased to announce our second discovery in four months which further enhances Neptune’s position in the Greater Gjøa Area.

“Gjøa is an important growth area for Neptune in Norway, where existing infrastructure allows for low cost and low carbon developments.”

Neptune Energy’s director of exploration & development in Norway, Steinar Meland, added: “The Ofelia discovery underlines the strength of our exploration strategy and confirms the high prospectivity potential of the area around Gjøa, where we have several more exciting exploration opportunities.”

