Australia’s Santos rejigs $1.25bn of debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Australia’s Santos rejigs $1.25bn of debt

Santos Santos (ASX:STO) today announced it has amended and extended its two syndicated bank loan facilities totalling US$1.25 billion.
By Energy Voice
30/08/2022, 2:22 am Updated: 30/08/2022, 2:23 am
Heading up: The Santos sponsored hot air balloon
Heading up: The Santos sponsored hot air balloon

Santos Santos (ASX:STO) today announced it has amended and extended its two syndicated bank loan facilities totalling US$1.25 billion.

The facilities comprise a US$250 million fully-revolving loan maturing in August 2025 and a US$1 billion fully-revolving loan maturing in February 2028. The loans bear a floating interest rate over the Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR) with a margin that references Santos’ external credit rating, currently 1.3% per year for the 3-year facility and 1.5% per year for the 5.5-year facility.

“The facilities received strong support from Santos’ existing syndicated banking relationships and proceeds will be used initially to refinance existing drawn bank loans maturing in 2024 and 2026, and thereafter for general corporate purposes,” said Santos.

Following refinancing of the existing facilities, Santos will have no significant debt maturities until 2027, excluding PNG LNG project finance which is serviced directly from project cash flows, added the company.

Santos Chief Financial Officer Anthea McKinnell said the syndicated facilities were consistent with the company’s strategy of securing flexible and competitively priced funding.

“This is an excellent result for Santos, showing strong support from our bank lenders and demonstrates our ability to access bank debt at competitive terms,” Ms McKinnell said.

“The facilities are fully-revolving, which provides significant flexibility and lower borrowing costs when not drawn.

“With these facilities in place, we now have no significant corporate debt maturities until 2027.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts