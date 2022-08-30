Oilfield services firms plot subsea merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oilfield services firms plot subsea merger

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Aker Solutions (OSLO:AKSO) and Subsea 7 (OSLO:SUBC) have announced an agreement to form a new joint venture focused on subsea technology and services.
By Andrew Dykes
30/08/2022, 8:44 am Updated: 30/08/2022, 12:56 pm
Asgard subsea compression. Supplied by Aker Solutions

The deal would see Schlumberger and Aker Solutions merger their subsea businesses, while Subsea 7 would join the new unit as an equity partner.

Both offer a suite of services spanning engineering design, technology, manufacturing and life-of-field solutions.

The agreement will bring together technologies such as subsea gas compression, electric subsea production systems and other electrification solutions that can help operators meet decarbonisation goals, the trio said.

The combined business would oversee around 9,000 employees globally, and the firms suggest they could achieve synergies of more than $100 million per year over the medium term.

In addition to contributing its subsea business to the joint venture, at closing Schlumberger intends to issue common stock shares valued at $306.5 million to Aker Solutions in a private placement.

Concurrently, Subsea 7 will purchase its 10% interest in exchange for $306.5 million in cash to Aker Solutions. The venture also will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for $87.5 million.

At closing, Schlumberger will own 70%, with Aker Solutions owning 20% and Subsea 7 owning 10%.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Schlumberger said it will name a CEO and CFO for the new unit after the transaction has closed.

Aker Solutions said completion of the deal would leave it with “a large and significant business comprising the EMM- and Renewables & Field Development segments” which would deliver revenues of around NOK 25 billion ($25bn) in 2022.

It also expects to recognise a one-off gain of around $1 billion in the wake of the transactions.

Once completed, the existing Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) between Schlumberger and Subsea 7 will be amended so that the new company will assume Schlumberger’s role in the SIA, which will be renewed for a ten-year term.

“As investment in the offshore market – particularly in deepwater – continues to increase, our customers will benefit from enhanced services that leverage digital and technological innovation to drive improved subsea asset performance while increasing energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions,” said Schlumberger chief executive Olivier Le Peuch.

“We look forward to collaborating with both Aker Solutions and our subsea integration partner Subsea 7 on this new venture.”

“Aker Solutions, Schlumberger and Subsea 7 are complementary businesses, both in terms of products and services, as well as customers and geographical presence. Furthermore, Schlumberger shares our commitment to innovation, such as deploying digital solutions and decarbonization technologies,” added Aker Solutions president and CEO 0yvind Eriksen.

“We are excited to build on our highly successful alliance with Schlumberger and partnership with Aker Solutions. This new joint venture is a critical step as we collaborate on integrated subsea projects that drive maximum value for our customers,” said Subsea 7 CEO John Evans.

