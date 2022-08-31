BP-owned STRYDE signs seven-figure deal with Polaris Natural Resources

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

BP-owned STRYDE signs seven-figure deal with Polaris Natural Resources

UK-based seismic technology provider, STRYDE, has signed a contract with Polaris Natural Resources following its successful use of the STRYDE nodal system in Namibia and Zimbabwe.
By Ryan Duff
31/08/2022, 3:21 pm
A Stryde node in the desert

The BP-owned company secured the seven-figure contract to supply a 13,000-node system to UK-based Polaris.

The deal, signed at the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience & Energy (IMAGE) in Texas, sees the transfer in ownership of the system, where it will be used to acquire high-density subsurface data to enable cost-effective and efficient oil and gas exploration in Africa.

This year STRYDE’s node system successfully collected high-density 2D seismic data in Zimbabwe, before being sent for processing and interpretation, enabling an independent oil and gas operator to identify and mature additional prospects in the Cabora Bassa basin.

The Muzarabani-1 well, considered to be the largest undrilled conventional oil and gas prospects onshore Africa, is currently being drilled.

Because of the small size of the nodes, Polaris will be able to deploy and retrieve thousands per day, minimizing the need for line clearing and land disruption, upping efficiency.

Polaris will be creating jobs in the local area by employing individuals to deploy, retrieve and manage the STRYDE nodes.

STRYDE claims that its customers benefit from a substantially reduced environmental footprint, reduced HSE risk, faster surveys, and significant operational and logistical efficiencies before, during, and after acquisition by using the product, launched in 2020.

© Supplied by STRYDE
Bill Mooney, Polaris and Mike Popham, STRYDE at IMAGE 2022

Chief executive at Polaris, Bill Mooney said: “We required a seismic imaging system that was low-cost but wouldn’t compromise the quality of the output dataset.

“STRYDE was able to deliver this through the use of their compact Nimble System™ and we were pleased to see significant cost savings and operational efficiency gains unlocked.

“As a direct result of using STRYDE Nodes™ we were able to reduce the size of the survey crew and decrease the number of vehicles and logistics required, and therefore the project timeline and associated costs and risk.”

Mr Mooney continued: “This resulted in the acquisition of high-resolution and deep structure data that allowed us to deliver the subsurface insights required to make informed drilling decisions to our client, to help end energy poverty in Zimbabwe.”

Signing the contract on behalf of STRYDE, CEO Mike Popham shared his excitement for the future of nodal systems.

He said: “We are delighted that following successful projects together during 2021, Bill and his team at Polaris have decided to proceed with purchasing our Nimble System.

“It serves as further proof that our nodal system is fundamentally changing how land seismic is acquired, reducing the environmental impact while enabling higher density, more affordable seismic acquisition.

“Polaris customers will in turn benefit from a radically improved understanding of the subsurface, leading to far greater returns on both untapped, and existing reservoirs.

“This is another exciting step forward for STRYDE in Africa, and across the globe and we’re very proud to sign together at this year’s IMAGE conference and exhibition.”

